Call of Duty: Warzone will soon support 200 players in Quads

Call of Duty: Warzone will soon up the ante by upping the player count from 150 to 200, according to a Tweet from the official Call of Duty account.

June 29, 2020

We're gonna need a bigger plane, indeed, and I'm going to need to get even better at this damn game. If you thought 150 players was a lot - and it is, compared to Fortnite's 100 and Apex Legends' 60 - then you'd better mentally prepare yourself for 50 more.

According to the official PlayStation blog , the update (known as Season 4 Reloaded) will go live on PS4 at 11pm PST / 2am ET / 7am BST today and tomorrow June 29-30. Expect the update to launch at a similar time on other platforms. The update will also add Supply Run Contracts, which gives the first team to reach a Buy Station discounts on their next Buy Station purchase, and the Spotter Scope, a re-usable scope that lets you scout ahead without giving away your position. This should help make the addition of 50 more bodies a bit less chaotic, eh?

When Warzone first launched back in March, Infinity Ward head Patrick Kelly told USA Today to expect more players dropping into Verdansk. "I do think the world you play in is going to be undeniably unique," Kelly said. "For one thing, we are initially going to roll out with 150 players, when you are typically seeing 60 to 100. Actually, I can tell you we are already playing with 200 players. We are going to release that a little bit later."

Whether or not Infinity Ward will be adding more loot or contract spawns to the map to compensate for 50 more players is unclear, so start training to be quicker on the draw and better at hearing that loot box hum. You won't have much time to frantically search for anything other than a pistol.

Who else is curious to see how many Captain Prices will be running around?