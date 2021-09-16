Call of Duty: Vanguard prequel comic available exclusively for New York Comic Con attendees

Call of Duty: Vanguard is getting an exclusive prequel comic for those who attend a panel at New York Comic-Con next month.

Just yesterday on September 15, Call of Duty: Vanguard developer Sledgehammer Games announced they'd be hosting a special panel at New York Comic-Con next month on October 10. The developer also revealed that everyone attending this panel will be given a prequel comic explaining the backstory of Vanguard's Polina, and how she joined the Special Forces.

Panelists include…💥 @SamMaggs 💥💥 @Rhodes_Writes 💥💥 @TochiTrueStory 💥💥 @BFree63 💥Attendees will get an exclusive issue of the Call of Duty: Vanguard comic highlighting Polina's recruitment into the Special Forces.More info 👇 https://t.co/A7d5iI5Qr9September 15, 2021 See more

Unfortunately, this comic will only be available to those who attend the Comic Con panel from Sledgehammer Games in person. Featured in the panel itself will be Call of Duty: Vanguard writers Sam Maggs and Stephen Rodes, supported by narrative designers Tochi Onyebuchi and Brent Friedman, which is sure to be a fascinating look into the narrative workings of the forthcoming Call of Duty game.

If you're unfamiliar with Polina, the character was first unveiled as a protagonist in Call of Duty: Vanguard's single-player component last month at Gamescom Opening Night Live. In a gameplay demo, we saw Polina sneaking around enemy troops in Moscow, taking them out one by one in stealthy action, before switching to a gunfight when the going got tough. Polina is played by veteran actor Laura Bailey, who you might know from The Last of Us 2, Uncharted 4, and many other games.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches later this year on November 5 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta isn't done just yet, but it is entering the final stages, as the beta opens up to all players who have pre-ordered Vanguard, regardless of their platform, later today on September 16.

