Call of Duty: Vanguard live times announced

Call of Duty: Vanguard live times have been announced, officially locking in when the upcoming first-person shooter will open its gates.

The newly released Call of Duty: Vanguard Launch trailer slipped in a brief but important nod to the game's live times right at the end. "When you pre-order digitally, game will be playable [November 4] 9pm PT," it explains.

The pre-order widget on the official Vanguard product page reflects this. At least on console, Call of Duty: Vanguard live times are slightly staggered in North America, with players in certain time zones technically getting access a few hours early.

Whereas all other regions will get access at midnight local time on November 5, as listings on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store show, Vanguard will arrive at 9pm PT, 10pm MT, 11pm CT, and finally 12 am ET (midnight November 5, as expected) provided you have a digital pre-order. This schedule means that North American players will all technically start playing at the same time, just slightly earlier in the day for those west of the eastern time zone.

Vanguard's launch trailer confirms it will include the new campaign, 20 multiplayer maps, and an updated Zombies experience at launch. Vanguard Zombies will see the return of fan-favorite map Shi No Numa , as a new trailer announced.

This being a new Call of Duty, we can safely expect Activision and Sledgehammer Games to outline a raft of content to come in the months ahead. Given the company's deal with Sony, we know that PS4 and PS5 players will receive some exclusive content, but it's unclear what exactly that will be.