Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone Gulag video shows the new 1v1 comeback brawl

New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone Gulag footage is still surfacing, even with the bulk of the leaked gameplay now taken offline.

The video from YouTuber Chaos that seemed to leak ahead of time included a first look at the battle royale mode's unique comeback feature. Thanks to the magic of endless internet mirroring across every social media apparatus imaginable, you can still watch that portion with this TikTok video shared on Reddit.

According to the video, players who get taken out early in Warzone mode will be thrown into the Gulag. Once there, they'll be able to watch two other players fighting to the death in the pit. If you like one competitor more than the other, you can even throw rocks to try and influence the outcome of the fight. Either way, once they're done, you'll head into the pit for your own 1v1 faceoff. Beat your opponent and you'll be able to spawn back into the match proper, lose and you're done.

The video indicates that there's a cutoff after a certain point in the match, after which if you get taken out you won't be dragged to the Gulag. Still, that means half of all players who get taken out of the early game can drop right back in. This could really alter the flow of matches, especially for good players who have some bad loot luck and get taken out before they can gear up.

Aside from the leaks, advertisements for the new Warzone mode have started appearing around the internet . It sounds like we won't have to wait too much longer to play the latest take on Call of Duty battle royale.