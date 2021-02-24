Call of Duty leaker claims a standalone Zombies project is in the works

A standalone Call of Duty Zombies game is reportedly in early development, according to an established leaker.

In a recent tweet, YouTuber Tom Henderson said that "there is a separate Call of Duty Zombies project in early development." Henderson provided little in the way of any extra information on the project, but did say that it is "currently not connected to any title."

There is a separate Call of Duty zombies project in early development, that is currently not connected to any title.February 23, 2021 See more

Given Henderson's claim that the project is in its early stages, it's likely that is unconnected to either Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or Call of Duty 2021. That said, a typical Call of Duty development cycle tends to run for around three years, so while there's plenty of room for a project to tie into a future game, it's likely to be a while before we get to see this project.

It's worth taking a leak of this kind with a pinch of salt, as well as considering that plenty of projects have been canceled in their early stages without ever seeing the light of day. However, it's also worth noting that Henderson has established himself as a reliable source within the Call of Duty and Battlefield scenes in particular, and recently had his Twitter account suspended due to what followers have speculated is the accuracy of his Battlefield 6 leaks.

Even without a standalone game, Zombies fans are looking well catered-to with the arrival of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2. Set to arrive later this week, the update will feature the new Outbreak mode, introducing Zombies on a massive new scale.

If you're looking to polish up your undead-killing skills, check out our Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies guide.