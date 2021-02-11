Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War double weapon XP event taking place this weekend

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War double weapon XP weekend is coming up very shortly, and there's a new update for the game to accompany it.

You can see the announcement for the Black Ops Cold War double weapon XP just below. The bonus weapon XP event begins tomorrow at 10 a.m. PT, and ends four days later on February 16 at exactly the same time.

Double Weapon XP Weekend begins Friday, Feb. 12th!

This is welcome news for grinding out those weapon attachments, but earlier this week Treyarch published a new set of patch notes for Black Ops Cold War. Firstly, as we reported earlier this week when the patch first went live across all platforms, there's some big changes to League Play, which was heavily criticized by the Call of Duty community at large when it began this week.

So far, all suppressors, mounted flashlights, several barrel attachments, and many more items have been removed from the new League Play, including Armor, the War Machine, Jammer, Molotov, and more. As the new patch details, you'll no longer be able to create custom classes for League Play, and you'll now be faced with selecting one of five pre-made classes when heading into a match.

For a complete list of all the additional changes made to Black Ops Cold War in the new patch notes, check out our full list below.

UI

Updated the percentages listed on the Skill Divisions Overview screen.

Addressed a dismissible UI error that could appear when exiting a League Play match in the After Action Report.

Zombies - Stability

Fixed crashes related to Essence Traps, Main Quest, and Tombstone Soda.

Challenges

Special enemy class now counts toward the elite eliminations weapon camo challenge.

Orda eliminations now count for three elite eliminations toward weapon camo challenges.

Perks

Addressed an issue with the RAI K-84 where offset visual effects could be seen after using the teleporter.

Addressed an issue where the player could die and not reach their body while fast-traveling in shadow form.

Intel

Addressed an issue where the Dark Aether Artifact Intel was not being awarded properly during the main quest.

