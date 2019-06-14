Cadence of Hyrule Lost Woods: How to navigate the forest

The Cadence of Hyrule Lost Woods puzzle is one of the trickiest in the game if you don't know where to start, because it isn't made apparent how on earth you get through to the Lost Swamp. You'll find the Lost Woods on the western half of the map, right next to the beach, but there's only one entrance and when you get inside the Cadence of Hyrule Lost Woods, the game starts playing tricks on you by repeating the area you were in. Here's how to beat the Cadence of Hyrule Lost Woods and make it to the Lost Swamp or we've also got some Cadence of Hyrule tips if you're just getting started.

Approach the Lost Woods from the far left hand side of the map, and enter via the beach. Activate the Sheikah Stone, kill the enemies, then go into the room where you'll find Cadence. Speak to her and the third line she says will say "If only there were some clue as to which way to go..."

Leave the room, kill all the same enemies again, then go south. Kill all of the mushroom enemies then enter the tree stump where you'll find a talking Scrub, and Tingle fast asleep. Approach the statue at the top then walk away so it explodes and sends the stone ball rolling through the musical notes. You need to match the beat of the song with your movements - just like combat - but in order to make the ball roll at the correct times. It might take a couple of tries, but when you do it, Tingle will wake up and give you Tingle's Dowser.

This is a contraption that tells you through vibrations which way to go. Assign it to either X, B, Y or A, then leave the tree stump and kill the mushroom enemies once more. You use it by approaching one of the four exits to each room, activate it, and if you feel four heavy vibrations in your controller, that's the correct way to go. If you only feel two light vibrations, it's the wrong way.

In our game, the directions were Right, Down, Right Up, but since the Cadence of Hyrule overworld map is randomly generated each time, it will be different for you and you'll need to use Tingle's Dowser. Clear the enemies from the Lost Swamp entrance when you get there and congratulations, you've found another temple!