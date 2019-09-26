Bungie clarifies Destiny 2: New Light content: three campaigns, Year 1 raids, Annual Pass activities, and more

Destiny 2: New Light is a free-to-play entry point launching alongside Destiny 2: Shadowkeep on October 1. It was announced earlier this summer, but its scope was still up in the air. Fortunately, in an infographic released today, Bungie clarified exactly what content is included with New Light. Spoilers: a lot.

We already knew that everything in Year 1 of Destiny 2 is included. That's the Red War, Curse of Osiris, and Warmind campaigns as well as the Leviathan raid and raid lairs. Playlist activities such as Crucible, Gambit, Strikes, and Year 1 Nightfall Strikes will also be available in New Light. Additionally, players will be able to visit all planetary destinations, including those in Year 2 DLCs, and participate in events such as Iron Banner, The Dawning, and the Solstice of Heroes.

(Image credit: Bungie)

In addition to all of this, Bungie revealed that Year 2 Annual Pass activities including Black Armory Forges, Gambit Prime, and the Menagerie will be included in New Light. In a tweet, the studio confirmed that these activities will drop their respective loot, excluding Exotics. However, New Light players will have access to a few Year 2 Exotics: Thunderlord, Arbalest, Outbreak Perfected, and Bad Juju.

Of course, there are several notable absences in New Light. The Forsaken campaign, the Last Wish raid, Shattered Throne dungeon, plus the Annual Pass raids - Scourge of the Past and Crown of Sorrow - will still be tied to DLC. That's to say nothing of many Exotics, Nightfall Strikes, and most importantly, Year 2 subclasses.

Fortunately, the Annual Pass now comes free with the Forsaken Collection which is available for $25. So as it stands, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is $35 and everything before it (that isn't included in New Light) is $25, bringing the total for new players to a clean $60 - the standard for a new video game in 2019, and there's no way that's a coincidence.