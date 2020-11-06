Bugsnax on PS5 can be reserved for current PS Plus members on PS4

If you're not planning on getting a PS5 anytime soon, you can still reserve your free PS Plus copy of Bugsnax for when you upgrade to Sony's next-gen console.

Just below, you can see a snapshot of Sony's latest PS Plus update, which goes over the latest duo of games to be added to the service for November (those are Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition). But the website also reveals that if you're a PS Plus member, you can basically reserve a copy of Bugsnax for download when you pick up a PS5.

(Image credit: Young Horses)

You'll be able to add Bugsnax to your PSN library if you're a PS Plus member. Although it won't be free to play for PS4 players, it will be free to download for PS5 users on Sony's next-gen console. You'll still have to purchase the game if you want to play it on PS4, but it's nice to know that it'll be waiting for you for free if you're planning on picking up a PS5 in the new year, when Bugsnax expires as a free PS Plus game.

This is a really positive move from Sony. It's certainly an incentive for PS4 players to upgrade to the next-gen hardware, but it effectively removes the time limit from Bugsnax being a free game with PS Plus, and giving PS Plus members a free game no matter when they upgrade.

Bugsnax launches next week on November 12, for both the PS4 and PS5. It's one of several PS5 launch games, going up against the likes of Demon's Souls and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

