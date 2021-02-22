Bruce Campbell's latest tweets have Marvel fans wondering whether he's filming a Doctor Strange 2 cameo

Bruce Campbell's in quarantine. That may not sound like a news story, but some Marvel fans are convinced that the update could mean the actor could be appearing in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Let's look at the evidence. Campbell sent speculators into a tizzy after posting a message on Twitter confirming that he's currently in quarantine in London. The post included a short time-lapse of a crossroad somewhere in the city.

Quarantine short film #1: London intersection. pic.twitter.com/JYXAmubLTRFebruary 21, 2021

The UK is currently limiting travel to and from the country. This means that Campbell's certainly not on holiday, and likely on a work trip to film something... According to IMDB, he has two movies in post-production (Black Friday! and 18 1/2) meaning they have both finished filming, and no other currently announced upcoming projects. Add to this the fact that the Doctor Strange sequel is filming right now in London – and Marvel fans are putting two and two together.

Don't wanna get my hopes up for a potential cameo in Doctor Strange but... pic.twitter.com/kejrWlJGUlFebruary 21, 2021

Sam Rami, who is directing Doctor Strange 2, has previously worked with Campbell on multiple occasions, including The Evil Dead movies. Campbell also famously appeared in each installment of Rami's Spider-Man trilogy, playing seemingly different characters in each one. It was later revealed that the filmmaker intended for Campbell to be revealed as the villain Mysterio in Spider-Man 4, yet the movie never got made and Mysterio was later played by Jake Gyllenhaal in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

With WandaVision teasing a potential multiverse, Spider-Man 3 possibly bringing in different Spider-Men, and Doctor Strange 2 literally being titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there's certainly going to be some weird things going on in the Marvel universe. So, could Campbell's Mysterio finally be unveiled?

We'll have to wait and see whether Campbell's London trip is linked to Doctor Strange 2. Fingers crossed something's being planned. In the meantime, be sure to read up on everything about Marvel Phase 4.