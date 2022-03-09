Bridgerton season 2 trailer teases new romance and new scandals

Netflix has released a new trailer for Bridgerton season 2, and the next installment of the historical romp promises romance and scandal in equal measure.

Season 2 will see the Sharma family, including daughters Kate (Sex Education's Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran), arrive from India and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) attempting to court Edwina.

However, when Kate discovers that his intentions for pursuing her younger sister are less than pure, she does everything in her power to stop the pair getting closer – until she finds herself getting closer to Anthony in the process. Oh, and Lady Whistledown is stirring things up, as usual. What could possibly go wrong?

Set in Regency-era London during the ‘social season’, when debutantes were presented at court, season 1 followed the relationship between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

Season 2 will be based on the second book in Julia Quinn's series of novels, The Viscount Who Loved Me. Each of Quinn's books focuses on a different couple, and the TV show seems to be following suit. The new season will also see the return of cast members including Dynevor (but not Page), Nicola Coughlan as Peneople Featherington, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, and Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton.

Bridgerton is the streamer's second most watched series of all time behind Squid Game, with a total of 625 million hours watched in its first 28 days on the platform.