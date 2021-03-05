Breath of the Wild map started life as a scale version of Kyoto

A new video has revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild began life as a prototype based on a map of the Japanese city of Kyoto.

In a video published earlier this week from DidYouKnowGaming?, several intriguing facts about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are revealed. At the very beginning of the video, it's revealed that one of the very first decisions made by Hidemaro Fujibayashi, game director of Breath of the Wild, was to build a prototype of the game's map of Hyrule on the scale of Kyoto, the Japanese city in which Nintendo's headquarters are located.

The video outlines that this was done to convey how huge the developers intended the map of Hyrule to be. The development team then thought about all the smaller details in Kyoto, like how often you'd run into post boxes, and considered this a template for how often you should encounter landmarks in Breath of the Wild's Hyrule.

It's a fascinating detail in a fascinating video. If you're looking to uncover some little-known facts about Nintendo's astounding game, we'd absolutely recommend giving the full video a watch, where you can uncover amazing details like the castle at the centre of the Kyoto prototype that Fujibayashi insisted they include, and many more details.

This is certainly one excellent way to celebrate The Legend of Zelda's 35th anniversary, which occurs this year in 2021. Recently, Nintendo revealed Skyward Sword HD, a remaster of the 2011 Wii game for the Switch, which is due to release later this year in July. Outside of that, rumors have persisted of a Twilight Princess/Wind Waker HD double pack release for later this year on the Switch, but Nintendo has yet to announce anything else Zelda-related outside of the Skyward Sword remaster.

