Borderlands 3 will support crossplay between Steam and Epic Games Store when it releases in March

Gearbox has revealed a March 13 release date for Borderlands 3 on Steam. The announcement was made during PAX East 2020, where the studio also revealed that crossplay between Steam and Epic Games Store will be supported.

The news comes as a welcome surprise to Borderlands fans that decided to wait for a Steam release after Borderlands 3 was initially released on PC exclusively for the Epic Games Store. At the time, a press release from Gearbox indicated that a Steam release wouldn't be until April of 2020, but now we know that date to be a few weeks earlier than anticipated. You can check out the new Steam page for Borderlands 3, which lets you add the game to your wishlist, here .

Further, it's now been confirmed that friends will be able to pair up in Borderlands 3 whether or not they purchased the game on Steam or through the Epic Games Store. That's a big relief for PC players, as for now they're limited to playing Borderlands 3 only with other PC players, despite Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford tweeting in July that "We are committed to crossplay on as many platforms as possible."

Gearbox also took the time during their panel at PAX East to unveil the latest DLC coming to Borderlands 3 , called Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock. That DLC will be available on all platforms March 26.

