Borderlands 3: Takedown at the Guardian Breach is out now for free

Borderlands 3 Takedown at the Guardian Breach is out now after a one-week delay.

The second endgame Takedown to hit Borderlands 3 after Takedown at Maliwan Blacksite, Guardian Breach is meant to present a strong challenge for four geared-up players - though it will also scale down to match fewer if you prefer to go alone. The Takedown includes new Guardian enemies, environmental puzzles, low-gravity platforming, a miniboss, and a final boss encounter.

Ready for another endgame challenge, Vault Hunter? Takedown at the Guardian Breach is now live in #Borderlands3, offering a gauntlet of elite enemies and fearsome bosses that'll put your skills and loadout to the test.Learn more: https://t.co/XICxB9OrLb pic.twitter.com/x02QHAarikJune 11, 2020

If you can manage to get through all that, you'll be rewarded with themed weapons, gear, and cosmetic items to fancy up your Vault Hunter. That will come in handy as you check out the first phase of Gearbox's plans to retune Mayhem Mode, which also went live today: this initial move toward Mayhem 2.0 focuses on improvements to Mayhem Level stat scaling and gear changes, as well as other quality-of-life updates.

Takedown at the Guardian Breach was originally scheduled to go live on June 4, but developer Gearbox elected to delay it for a week rather than release it in the middle of international protests spurred by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. French voice-overs for the Guardian Breach content will not be available at launch due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic as well.

On top of the new Takedown and start of the Mayhem overhaul, Borderlands 3 will also get its third paid DLC expansion later this month. Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption will roll out on June 25, bringing in a Western-themed adventure (and plenty of loot) across a dangerous frontier planet.