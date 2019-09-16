Borderlands 3 Killavolt: Tips for defeating the Lectra City boss

Borderlands 3 Killavolt is one of the toughest bosses in the game, and for good reason. The electrified beast can be found at the end of the aptly named "Kill Killavolt" quest in Lectra City, in which Moxxi wants you to kill her old "lover", Killavolt. In typical Borderlands 3 fashion, he's an outspoken brute who Moxxi wants dead for very valid reasons, but he puts up a hell of a fight. Here's some tips for killing Borderlands 3 Killavolt.

Never stop moving to avoid the electric floors

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Killavolt's main attack in Borderlands 3 involves electrifying the floor in waves, so if you're stood atop the section he targets, you're going to want to haul ass, pronto. Thing is, he executes these attacks incredibly quickly so in order to dodge them, you need to stay on your toes and keep moving at all times. Seriously, if you pause, he's gonna shock you like an electric eel.

Keep a Fanatic alive on the edge of the arena for a second wind

Once you get through Killavolt's first phase, a bunch of Fanatics will jump in the arena from the crowd. Of course, you'll need to kill them to carry on with the boss fight, but make sure you keep at least one alive. If you get knocked down by Killavolt, you can make the most of second wind by killing a Fanatic.

Don't use shock weapons agains Killavolt

This may seem obvious to some, but don't use shock weapons against an enemy that exclusively dishes out shock attacks himself. Killavolt's resistant to them, so even if your best legendary weapon is a shock-infused beast, switch to something else like corrosive or incendiary.

Don't get too close to Killavolt

(Image credit: 2K Games)

If you get close enough to Killavolt, he'll try and boot you with his big ol' feet. This deals a lot of damage, so make sure you keep your distance.

Shoot Killavolt in the back (or dick) for critical hits

Try and get behind Killavolt because you'll get the most critical hits by shooting him in the back. When his shield is down, you can also shoot him straight in the cock, because of course that also counts as a critical hit.

And these are all the tips we've got to help you kill Killavolt in Borderlands 3. If you're really struggling, try leaving and coming back when you're a few levels higher because he is seriously one of the toughest boss fights, especially in the early game. Good luck!

Check out our Borderlands 3 review, or watch our Borderlands story recap video to catch up on everything that's happened so far.