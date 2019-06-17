Borderlands 2 Toothpick: How to get the Effervescent Assault Rifle

If you're revisiting Borderlands 2 right now then you'll want the Borderlands 2 Toothpick gun. Especially if you're taking on the Borderlands 2 Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary DLC . The Borderlands 2 Toothpick assault rifle is an all new weapon at the new Effervescent or 'Rainbow' rarity which is above legendary. It's interesting to see a seven year old game not only getting new guns but also new story DLC ahead of Borderlands 3 eventual arrival, so if you're interested and want to get the Toothpick, here's how.

How to get Toothpick in Borderlands 2

Image credit: Joltzdude139/YouTube (Image credit: Joltzdude139/YouTube)

Since Effervescent is an all new rarity in the game, not many people know how to get their hands on Borderlands 2 Toothpick yet. Of course, you have to be playing the Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary DLC, but there’s some discrepancies about the exact methods used to obtain the sparkly rainbow gun. When you do find Toothpick though, it’ll be obvious because Effervescent rarity items have a multi-coloured, much higher beam of light firing up into the sky.

First off, head over to Vaughn and obtain the side mission “The Hunt is Vaughn”. If that isn’t available yet, progress through some of the story missions and his other side objectives until it is. During the mission, you’ll team up with some Bandit Recruits, then progress forward until you come up against the Sand Worms.

These Sand Worms are the main farming method to obtain the Borderlands 2 Toothpick Effervescent Assault Rifle. It can drop from either the Queen Sand Worms or the standard variant, but the Queens have a higher drop chance. The only caveat here is that when you complete this mission and your game saves, whenever you return to the area, you’ll only be able to fight the basic Sand Worms again. Therefore, if you want the best chance possible of getting the Borderlands 2 Toothpick Assault Rifle - if it doesn’t drop after you kill the Queen Sand Worms - restart your game and complete the mission again until it does. Otherwise, you’ll be stuck farming the normal Sand Worms which have a lower drop chance. Good luck!