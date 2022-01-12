A Mandalorian character has a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in The Book of Boba Fett

Warning: The following contains mild spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 3. If you have not seen the new Star Wars series, then turn away now!

There have been a host of cameos in The Book of Boba Fett so far. The third episode not only brought on board some famous movie stars – Danny Trejo and Office Space's Stephen Root both show up – but also a recognizable Mandalorian character who you probably didn't spot.

The latest character to appear in The Book of Boba Fett is Mos Eisley's own Peli Motto, the engineer who helped Din Djarin in The Mandalorian.

You can spot Peli Motto, previously portrayed by Amy Sedaris, walking with her droids as Boba, during a flashback, enters Mos Eisley – not Mos Espa, where he currently rules as a mob boss. Motto even has her trusty droids with her, and the Stormtroopers' heads on spikes were also seen in The Mandalorian. Here's an image of the moment:

(Image credit: Disney)

Both The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett take place between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, meaning there's room for many, many more cameos to come.

Also from the episode, we learn the Pykes currently have claim to Mos Espa, which has not set well with Boba Fett. However, Star Wars' fans are already speculating that another force may be the real antagonists of the series.

The Book of Boba Fett is released weekly on Disney Plus. Check out our full The Book of Boba Fett release schedule for more details. And if you want to know even more about what's coming to that galaxy far, far away, then read our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows heading your way soon.