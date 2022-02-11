Board game deals for February 2022 - save money with the best discounts

It doesn't need to be sales season for good board game deals to appear. In fact, the best board games are often discounted with decent price cuts to be found all year round on everything from old favorites to strategy epics.

Because there are so many offers kicking around at any one time, our team of bargain-hunters has narrowed things down with the very best reductions of the week in this guide to the latest board game deals. No matter whether you want something for game night with friends or a classic to entertain family, you'll find them at the best price here. As an example, the recently released Unfathomable - a fantastic addition to the Arkham Horror franchise revolving around deception - has been discounted by 20% at Amazon today. Similarly, Terraforming Mars has dropped 23% to $54 at Amazon. While that isn't a record low price, the game is popular enough that any discount is worth considering.

Basically, drop in every now and then to see if games on your wish list are enjoying a discount. Board game deals come and go with alarming frequency, so there's almost always a bargain to take advantage of - if you're quick, anyway.

Today's board game deals

Unfathomable | $79.95 $63.96 at Amazon

Save 20% - This is the lowest ever price for the recently released Unfathomable, a new addition to the Arkham Horror franchise. Sure, that $15.99 reduction might seem modest, but for such a new - and genuinely excellent - game, you could do much worse. A great way to kick off this week's board game deals.



UK price: £65.71 at Amazon (no discount)



Arkham Horror: The Card Game | $44.95 $24.99 at Amazon

Save 44% - At almost 50% off, that's an aggressively good deal on the Arkham Horror card game. It normally hovers at around $37 in cost, so even though it fell to just $17.87 last August, this drop is still very reasonable. If you've been tempted to try this version of the Lovecraftian franchise and don't want to pay the much higher price for the latest, slightly tweaked edition, this week's board game deals offer you your chance.



UK price: £33.21 £29.99 at Amazon



Blockbuster | $19.99 $9.93 at Amazon

Save 50% - It's very rare to see this must-have party game drop so radically in price, and we can't recommend grabbing it enough. Usually sitting closer to $15 in total, this reduction brings Blockbuster (a game that's equal parts quiz and charades) into impulse-purchase territory.



UK price: £19.99 £16.46 at Amazon



Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion | $49.99 $26.66 at Amazon (with coupon)

Save over 36% - The smaller, leaner version of Gloomhaven had returned to its Black Friday price in this week's board game deals, but then it dipped even lower with a new offer. Simply click the coupon box below the price to get an extra $5.33 off, presumably for a limited time only. With that in mind, we'd recommend jumping on that bandwagon while the going is good (especially if you're put off by the price of the monstrously-sized original game). Jaws of the Lion is a great introduction to the fantasy world of story-driven dungeon-crawling.



UK price: £42.47 at Amazon (no discount)



Wingspan | $60 $52.05 at Amazon

Save 13% - Although this isn't the relaxing family game's lowest price, it's still a fair shake lower than Wingspan's average cost (it normally weighs in at around $59). As such, this offer's worth considering unless you're willing to wait until summer (it crashed down in price during June and July of 2021) or sales season during the fall.



UK price: £59.99 £39.95 at Amazon



Terraforming Mars | $69.95 $54 at Amazon

Save 23% - This is the kind of game that's always popular, and it regularly finds its way onto top 10 lists even though it came out years ago. That's why this 23% discount is so eye-catching. That isn't Terraforming Mars' lowest ever price, true, but it is usually a good bit more expensive than this (more like $65+, at least in the last few months).



UK price: £47.99 £40.79 at Zatu Games



Monopoly: Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition | $26.49 $17.47 at Amazon

Save 34% - If you're a fan of the Animal Crossing franchise, this version of Monopoly is the only one you need. With a focus on collecting fruit, fossils, and bugs to sell for Bells rather than becoming a property magnate, it's a more cheerful take on the classic game. And for $9 less, you can't really go wrong.



UK price: £30 £28.99 at Zatu Games



Descent: Legends of the Dark | $174.95 $126.08 at Amazon

Save 29% - Even though we've seen it for less during the Cyber Monday board game deals, this discount on the latest Descent isn't too bad; it usually stays closer to $130+ in price. In addition, it's an outright great adventure game that's perfect for playing solo or in a small group.



UK price: £139.95 £117.95 at Chaos Cards



Dune | $50 $41.15 at Amazon

Save 18% - A revitalization of the classic Dune board game, this fan-favorite rarely dips much lower than $50 in price... which makes its inclusion in today's board game deals all the more noteworthy. If you want something more strategic, this blends asymmetric warfare and diplomacy together well enough that it's still going strong 40 years after release.



UK price: £39.99 £34 at Amazon



Robinson Crusoe Adventures on the Cursed Island | $65 $38.88 at Amazon

Save 13% - While this isn't quite a record low price, it's still very good for a game that was more than $50 for a lot of 2021. A beloved co-op experience that often comes up in conversations about worthwhile board games, it puts you in the shoes of castaway survivors who have to find food, shelter, and safety on a desert island.



UK price: £59.99 £41.29 at Zatu Games



Oath: Chronicles of Empire & Exile | $120 $96 at Amazon

Save 20% - Rarely falling below $100, this discount on the strategy game of 2021 is one of this week's most eye-catching board game deals. Just don't be fooled by Amazon's price inflation; it usually has an MSRP of $120, not $160.



UK price: £110 £87.47 at Wayland Games



Ticket to Ride | $54.99 $36.49 at Amazon

Save 34% - Want something a little more relaxing? Of all the board game deals on this page, Ticket to Ride is for you. Thanks to moreish gameplay and enough strategy to keep you invested but not overwhelmed, it's definitely worth considering at the price. Sure, this isn't its lowest cost by quite a long way (it was $19.98 briefly during 2019), but it doesn't commonly dip much below £40 so this is a good price, all things considered.



UK price: £39.99 £28.49 at Amazon



Pandemic | $44.99 $35.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - It feels like Pandemic is eternally on offer, so the trick is holding on until it dips below a certain threshold. While this discount is at the higher end of the spectrum, it's not an unreasonable offer for the excellent co-op experience you're getting (this one is a must-have).



UK price: £33.10 £24.95 at Amazon



King of Tokyo Dark Edition | $44.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - Despite being thoroughly brooding in its design, King of Tokyo Dark Edition is the perfect family game. As a reimagined version of the classic King of Tokyo where you play as a monster that gets points for the amount of chaos they cause in the city, this alternative is gorgeous to look at and has fallen back to its Black Friday price. Don't miss it now that it's been reduced again for the week's board game deals.



UK price: N/A (currently unavailable at Amazon)



Board game deals - tips and tricks

(Image credit: Z-Man Games / Blizzard)

How to make the most of board game deals

Board games are often discounted; it isn't a normal day of the week without something like Pandemic enjoying a price cut. That makes it worth checking cost comparison sites such as CamelCamelCamel to ensure you're getting maximum value for money.

That's how we identify and bring you the very best board game deals. Checking in on price-matching software allows us to figure out a product's average sale value, its biggest discount to date, and whether this particular offer is worth your time.

Should I wait until the Black Friday board game deals?

If this was any other industry, we'd suggest holding off on big purchases until those November sales arrive. But that's not the case with tabletop gaming. While more expensive hobby titles hit record low prices in November, decent board game deals you'll actually want do appear throughout the year. That means there's no harm in having a look now, and you don't need to wait until the Black Friday board game deals begin at the end of the year; unless we're talking about the likes of Gloomhaven, you won't be much better off if you wait.

Want to find out what you should keep an eye on? Don't miss our guides to the best cooperative board games, good board games for 2 players, the best card games, or the top board games for kids.