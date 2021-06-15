Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites brings the 2011 hack-and-slasher to modern platforms

Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites is a remaster of the 2011 hack-and-slash game, and it's coming to consoles and PC.

Just below, you can check out the announcement trailer for Fresh Bites, which is a remaster of the original Bloodrayne: Betrayal, right around a decade after it originally released in 2011. This new remaster is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and the Nintendo Switch.

If you're unfamiliar with Bloodrayne: Betrayal in general, it's a side-scrolling 2D action game, where the titular Rayne goes hacking and slashing through hordes of various demonic enemies. As Rayne, you can shoot, slash, stab, and even bite enemies to take a chunk out of them and deal some serious damage.

In all Fresh Bites has 15 challenging remastered stages for newcomers and familiar players alike. Crucially, the game's difficulty has been redone for its 2021 remaster, so players can either experience Rayne's adventure through this retuned difficulty mode, or through the original punishing difficulty settings.

Back in 2011, The Last of Us 2's Laura Bailey and Troy Baker starred as protagonist Rayne and the evil Kagan, respectively. Bailey and Baker are back to reprise their roles for Fresh Bites, and the trailer above's description reads that plenty of other top talent has been recruited for the re-release.

Finally, Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites features varied resolutions up to 4K, which will likely only be for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. Right now, the game doesn't have a specific release date, outside of the "coming soon" descriptor through the reveal trailer above, so it's anyone's guess as to when it'll actually launch.

If you're unfamiliar with the series itself, Bloodrayne: Betrayal was the third and final release in the series from developer Terminal Reality back in 2011, following Bloodrayne in 2002 and Bloodrayne 2 in 2004. A fourth Bloodrayne game was originally in development for the Nintendo 3DS, but was apparently put on hold due to Betrayal's relatively low sales.

