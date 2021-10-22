Bloodborne demake recreates the entire opening segment brilliantly

The first 10 minutes of the Bloodborne PSX demake have been posted online.

Just earlier today on YouTube, Lilith Walther posted a complete 10-minute gameplay demo of their Bloodborne demake project to their YouTube channel. The demake gameplay is some seriously impressive stuff, as the video guides us through the original PlayStation start up screen, through a pixelated Bloodborne main menu, and right through the character creation system.

Anyone familiar with Bloodborne will no doubt remember how the opening goes: there's a signed contract, a beast that catches fire, and monsters swarming the player from the first-person perspective. All of this is faithfully recreated in Walther's demake, and that's all before the player character actually gets moving around and into the action, which looks sublime.

This actually isn't even the first time we've seen extended gameplay of the Bloodborne demake demo from Walther. Earlier this year in July, the completely remade Father Gascoigne boss fight was unveiled, and it looked absolutely brilliant, nailing the frenetic energy the claustrophobic surroundings of the fight in FromSoftware's 2015 game.

Even before that in fact, all the way back in January, we actually interviewed developer Lilith Walther on her aspirations for the project. Walther spoke at length about how "just making an identical copy of Bloodborne with PS1 style graphics won't work, and for more on their philosophy behind the ambitious demake, head over to our full Bloodborne demake dev interview for more.

Bloodborne isn't even the only modern PlayStation game currently getting the demake treatment, because a Resident Evil Village demake is also deep in the works.