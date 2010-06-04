Blastermind: Vanilla Version Now With Answers

Ready for some Friday fun? It’s the SFX weekly quiz
It’s Friday, so it’s Blastermind time. Classic Blastermind, in fact! Okay, okay, you’ve seen through my cunning ruse. I’m off to Expo later today, and with a million other things to get done before I skidaddle, I haven’t got time to create a totally new, themed Blastermind this week. Sorry folks! So you get Classic Blastermind – in other words the picture round from one of the live Blasterminds we’ve done. Well, I thought it was better than nothing.
So it’s a simple task this week: identify the film or TV series from the following images.
Highlight underneath the images for the answers
Number One
Space: 1999
Number Two
Buck Rogers In The 25th Century
Number Three
Blood Ties
Number Four
Clash Of The Titans
Number Five
Outland
Number Six
Dark City
Number Seven
Jumper
Number Eight
Krull
Number Nine
Minority Report
Number Ten
Silent Running
Number Eleven
Tru Calling
Number Twelve
Zardoz