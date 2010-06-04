Blastermind: Vanilla Version Now With Answers

Ready for some Friday fun? It’s the SFX weekly quiz



It’s Friday, so it’s Blastermind time. Classic Blastermind, in fact! Okay, okay, you’ve seen through my cunning ruse. I’m off to Expo later today, and with a million other things to get done before I skidaddle, I haven’t got time to create a totally new, themed Blastermind this week. Sorry folks! So you get Classic Blastermind – in other words the picture round from one of the live Blasterminds we’ve done. Well, I thought it was better than nothing.

So it’s a simple task this week: identify the film or TV series from the following images.

Highlight underneath the images for the answers

Number One

Space: 1999

Number Two

Buck Rogers In The 25th Century

Number Three

Blood Ties

Number Four

Clash Of The Titans

Number Five

Outland

Number Six

Dark City

Number Seven

Jumper

Number Eight

Krull

Number Nine

Minority Report

Number Ten

Silent Running

Number Eleven

Tru Calling

Number Twelve

Zardoz