Black Ops Cold War Firebase Z map for Zombies revealed

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Firebase Z map has been officially announced by Treyarch.

Firebase Z, which will be playable in Zombies, will be arriving for all Black Ops Cold War players next month on February 4. When the new level launches, it'll be available entirely for free for all players, on all platforms.

The Dark Aether story continues in Season One.FIREBASE Z arrives February 4th, free for all players.Official map announcement: https://t.co/UfEUIvyDU3#BlackOpsColdWar #Zombies pic.twitter.com/iRTv5oSa2DJanuary 14, 2021

This is fantastic news for those of us that have been craving more content for Black Ops Cold War's Zombies mode. So far, only one Zombies map, Die Maschine, launched with the base game back in November 2020, so it's excellent that we'll have an entirely new map to delve into.

Firebase Z is going to continue the Dark Aether storyline first established on the Die Maschine map in Black Ops Cold War. If you've been following the storyline involving Doctor Strauss and company, it sounds like we'll be getting more answers and in-game lore details next month.

Additionally, Treyarch is promising to reveal more Zombies-related details tomorrow on January 15. This has been dubbed "115 Day" by the developer, and we can expect more details on the Firebase Z map to follow tomorrow.

The announcement of the forthcoming Firebase Z map is timed to coincide with Zombies mode being free to play for a limited time for all players on all platforms, regardless of whether they actually own Black Ops Cold War or not. Additionally, the new Raid map for the Onslaught Zombies mode is now available on PS4 and PS5, and the new Wakizashi Sword is now available as a melee weapon for all players in Zombies.

