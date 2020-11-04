Black Ops Cold War file size is over 130GB on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will gobble up a whopping 130GB of storage space on your PS5 or Xbox Series X , Activision has revealed.

To be precise, Black Ops Cold War requires at least 133GB of space on PS5 and 136GB on Xbox Series X. Depending on how much usable storage space each console comes with at launch - a report indicates the PS5 could ship with just 667GB of space - Black Ops Cold War could demand as much as one fifth of your console's real-estate. Thankfully, PS5 storage can be expanded with external hard drives or third-party M2 SSDs , just as there will be Xbox Series X storage expansion cards . Better yet, Xbox Series X will let you uninstall certain parts of games to free up storage space.

For comparison, Black Ops Cold War will take up 95GB of space on PS4 and 93GB on Xbox One, so current-gen players will also want to plan accordingly. On PC, it's a little more complicated. Apparently, the shock and awe from last week's news that Black Ops Cold War would require 250GB on PC for ultra settings didn't go unnoticed at Activision, as the requirements on PC have now been cut in half. If you're only after the multiplayer experience, you can download that component individually if you've got 35GB of free hard drive space. The full game takes up 82GB, while the full game on Ultra graphics will require 125GB of room.

Enough about enormous file sizes, have you seen the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War teaser videos shedding light on the campaign?