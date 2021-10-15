Black Friday LG TV deals 2021: what to expect in November

Black Friday LG TV deals can save you plenty of cash whether you're after a mid-range or a premium display. LG has an excellent range of TVs on the market right now, spanning price brackets from $300 all the way up to $3,000. That means there's likely going to be something for everyone here, with budget smart TVs sitting next to luxury OLEDs on the shelves.

This year we're expecting big things from Black Friday LG TV deals. The brand has some of the best gaming TVs available in its catalogue and also offers regular discounts across the full range. The LG CX OLED, for example, is the best OLED TV you'll find right now and has already dropped down to $1,296.99 in previous sales this year. However, if you're after something cheaper, the LG UP80 and Nano Series 2021 releases are also likely contenders for sub-$500 Black Friday LG TV deals.

LG makes some of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but you don't have to spend big to get some of the latest tech behind the panel. In fact, we've seen Black Friday LG TV deals as low as $200 in the past. This year those kinds of prices might be reserved for older displays, or smaller FHD panels, however, we are expecting some excellent discounts in the $400-$1,000 price bracket.

Black Friday LG TV deals will also bleed over into some of the best Black Friday OLED TV deals, with premium panels potentially taking their biggest price cuts of the year. However, if you're keen to check out the competition we're also rounding up our predictions for this year's Black Friday Sony TV deals and Black Friday Samsung TV deals.

You'll find all our price predictions for this year's offers just below but stick with us because we'll be scouring the web for the best Black Friday LG TV deals when those discounts do start landing as well.

When will Black Friday LG TV deals begin? Black Friday begins on November 26 this year, but we do generally see a trickle of deals beginning earlier in the year. In 2021, we're expecting to see Black Friday-level offers landing as early as the start of the month, if not over the next few weeks. Black Friday LG TV deals will usually kick off with the rest of the offers, but the most sensational price drops will be reserved for Thanksgiving week and the big day itself.

Black Friday LG TV deals: what to expect

LG's current TV lineup includes the LG UP80 UHD 4K model, LG NanoCell 80 Series, OLED A1, and OLED C1. These are the models we expect to be the most popular in 2021's Black Friday LG TV deals, so whether you're looking to spend $300 or $3,000, it looks like there's going to be plenty on the shelves.

Starting with the cheapest model, the LG UP80 Series, we're expecting prices to drop down to $349-$399 for the entry-level 43-inch display. This is LG's 'everyday' display, the one designed for the vast majority of consumers, so it's already pitched at a relatively low price point. Considering we haven't seen much deviation from the $399 MSRP over the last few months, it's likely there isn't much wiggle room in that pricing. However, that may change as you scale up the size options.

The 65-inch model, for example, has been stuck at its $799 MSRP for a while but has dropped down to $749 in the past. We would expect a little extra cash off come November, especially considering the competition this larger screen is going to be faced with. That means we'd be looking out for a $699 price during flash sales here, potentially moving up to $749 if stock thins out.

If you're after a 50-inch model, we're expecting the $499 price we've been seeing over the last few months to give way to an additional $50 discount. It's a similar story for the 55-inch version as well. While this size is a little harder to find on the shelves, we should see it appear for around $499 in Black Friday LG TV deals - if it's following the same $50 discount as above.

The LG NanoCell 80 Series boosts your picture quality and color response but comes in at a similar price point while dropping some of the cheaper sizes. The 50-inch model has been set at $699.99 for most of the year, only dropping a few dollars here and there. We could be in for the first significant discount of 2021 here, then, though we'd only expect it to drop to $649.99, or $599.99 if we're really lucky.

The LG OLED A1 is the brand's new entry-level model and should see a lot of action in this year's Black Friday LG TV deals. The a7 Gen 4 AI processor and Dolby Vision / Atmos support is going to be a major draw here, but if you're after Black Friday gaming TV deals, it's worth noting this OLED model doesn't feature HDMI 2.1. We've been seeing some excellent prices here over the last few months, with the $1,599.99 MSRP giving way to a $1,299 sales price in August, and sitting at $1,196 over the last few weeks. We'd expect to see this model available for between $1,099 and $1,199 in November, and if the C1 takes a significant price cut we might even see some sub-$1,000 prices here.

The LG C1 OLED is one of the best on the market and has the price tag to prove it. However, you won't be delving too far into that $1,000 price point in November. The 55-inch model has regularly been on sale for a record low of $1,496.99 (MSRP $1,799) over the last few months which means we can comfortably expect a $1,399 price tag during the holiday sale.

Black Friday LG TV deals price predictions

LG OLED C1: MSRP - $1,799 | Expected price - $1,399

MSRP - $1,799 | Expected price - $1,399 LG OLED A1: MSRP - $1,599 | Expected price - $1,099-$1,199

MSRP - $1,599 | Expected price - $1,099-$1,199 LG NanoCell 80 Series: MSRP - $699 | Expected price - $649

MSRP - $699 | Expected price - $649 LG UP80 Series: MSRP - $399-$799 | $349-$699

Today's best deals

If you can't quite wait for Black Friday LG TV deals to land, it's worth noting that we expect to see discounts hitting the shelves from now all the way up until the big day. That means early buyers can still jump into some great prices, and you'll find all the biggest discounts from across the web just below.

If you're after something a little different, check out our predictions for this year's best Black Friday projector deals. Or, read up on our top tips for finding the best Black Friday 120Hz 4K TV deals and Black Friday QLED TV deals.