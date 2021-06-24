Black Cat Annual #1 brings Felicia Hardy into Infinite Destinies to set up 'The Infinity Score'

Marvel Comics' Infinite Destinies series of annuals is rolling into its third chapter in Black Cat Annual #1, which pairs Felicia Hardy with the possibly Infinity stone-connected thief White Fox, and now the publisher has released a preview of interior pages of the annual.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Black Cat series writer Jed MacKay with art by Joey Vasquez, Black Cat Annual #1 ties into the current Infinite Destinies event which runs through a series of eight annuals featuring team-ups between popular Marvel Comics characters and newer characters who may or may not have direct connections to the vaunted Infinity Stones.

"Felicia Hardy's vacation is interrupted when a layover in South Korea turns into an insane caper," reads Marvel's description for Black Cat Annual #1.

"This caper is a deadly journey across Seoul, where she comes face-to-face with Taegukgi, White Fox, and Tiger Division (from Taskmaster #3)!" it continues. "And what does this have to do with the Infinity Stones? Find out this June!"

Black Cat Annual #1 also includes the next chapter of the Infinite Destinies backup story, 'Infinite Fury,' in which Nick Fury and Phil Coulson are competing to track down the Infinity Stones themselves for their own adverse interests.

Following Infinite Destinies, the next chapter in the saga of the Infinity Stones will take place in Black Cat's solo title, starting with July 28's Black Cat #8 which kicks off a new story titled 'The Infinity Score' in which Felicia Hardy, true to form, gets embroiled in a scheme to steal the Infinity Stones.

"Felicia Hardy - the Black Cat - gets tangled up with the Infinity Stones, some of the most dangerous prizes in the universe," MacKay stated when Infinite Destinies was announced. "Felicia may be the most accomplished jewel thief on the planet, but when those jewels hold the power of the cosmos, it's a whole new ball game."

Here's a gallery of interior pages from Black Cat Annual #1:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

'The Infinity Score' itself will also pick up on threads from the 'Infinite Fury' backup stories, with Fury himself playing a role in the tale, according to MacKay.

"Felicia is in a race against the others who would seek to control the stones for their own ends - like Nick Fury (and a secret someone you won't see coming!)," MacKay previously stated. "Who can cross the world's most dangerous men, wrangle a pack of villains hopped up on fragments of infinite power, (hopefully) get the job done, and look great all the while? The Black Cat, that's who!"

Black Cat Annual #1 goes on sale on June 30.

Black Cat got her start as a Spider-Man villain/ally. Keep on top of what's coming for the wall-crawler with our listing of all the new Spider-Man comics planned for 2021 and beyond.