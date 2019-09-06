BioWare's Casey Hudson says he wants to see Anthem "grow, evolve, and thrive for years to come"

Anthem, in spite of everything, is far from dead, at least according to BioWare General Manager Casey Hudson, who reaffirmed the studio's support for the game despite its troubled launch, dwindling player base, and heavily delayed roadmap.

Writing in his September Update blog on the BioWare website, Hudson offered more behind-the-scenes info on a bunch of games in development at the studio, including Dragon Age 4 and another mystery project, but began the post with an optimistic statement regarding Anthem's future.

"We have a big team working on Anthem in both Austin and Edmonton, and while it’s been great to see the community response to Cataclysm, I know there’s a lot more work to do to bring out the full potential of the game." writes Hudson, admitting that "We have plans for those more fundamental improvements, but they’ll take time."

" While the team works towards the longer-term vision of the game, they will also continue to deliver updates to features and content. I believe in Anthem and would love to see its world grow, evolve, and thrive for years to come."

Now, Hudson stating that he 'would love' to see Anthem grow and evolve is very different to promising that BioWare is committed to seeing the game prosper, as it's angled as more of a tentative hope than a firm mission statement, but it's nonetheless confiding to hear some form of response on the game after months of radio silence from the studio.

In his final remark, Hudson teases that "when I look at all of the things going on around BioWare I’m more excited about our future than ever." Hopefully the studio's fans will soon be able to same thing after the poor taste of Anthem has faded.

