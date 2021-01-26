Billy Crystal gives an update on the Monsters, Inc. spinoff

Billy Crystal, the voice behind green monster Mike Wazowski, has given an update on the Monsters, Inc. Disney Plus spinoff series.

Titled Monsters at Work, the series is set six months after the original movie, and sees Crystal and John Goodman return to their respective roles of Mike and Sulley.

Speaking to Collider, Crystal said: "Yeah, we've done a bunch [of episodes]. We've been on a break because of the pandemic. But some I was able to do at home and some I was able to do in a very deserted studio out in Burbank. To be the only one on the lot was a little weird. But yeah, we're progressing. I don't know when they're gonna start [being released] but I promise you they're really good."

In Monsters, Inc., the monsters scare kids silly to harvest their screams as a power source. By the end of the movie, it’s discovered that laughter actually works better, so the company starts making kids laugh instead. Since the show takes place after the film, we’ll be seeing the characters flexing their comedic muscles.

Crystal explained: "So now, we're on the Laugh Floor. We've created all of the new, young, great characters with some great voice actors, and John [Goodman] and I are reprising our parts. I tell ya, it's [been] 20 years and that movie looked amazing 20 years ago. It's coming up to the 20th anniversary, I believe in September [Monsters Inc. was released in November 2001]. It's fantastic looking, it's hilarious, and we're having a lot of fun doing it."

As for episode length, Crystal couldn’t give a firm answer, saying, "Some are full length. Some are half-hour. It's hard to tell when you're just reading. But they're full scripts and it's a continuing story, so I think it's really gonna be fun."

The series will follow a new character named Tylor Tuskmon, voiced by Ben Feldman, who wants to work his way onto the Laugh Floor and be like his heroes Mike and Sulley.

Along with Crystal, Goodman, and Feldman, the series cast includes Kelly Marie Tran, Henry Winkler, and Aisha Tyler. John Ratzenberger will be back as Yeti, as well as a new character named Bernard, and Jennifer Tilly is reprising her role of the snake-haired Celia Mae. Bob Peterson is also returning as Roze, the twin of his original, paperwork-obsessed and slug look-a-like character Roz.

There’s no release date for the series yet, but you can check out the best shows on Disney Plus while you wait.