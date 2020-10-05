Best Xbox Series X headset: get ahead in audio before the console even arrives

The best Xbox Series X headset will be the perfect addition to your new console this holiday season. Even now - a few weeks ahead of launch - we would recommend getting one of the best Xbox Series X headsets as soon as you can to complement your setup.

Why? With a generation of amazing console audio under our belt, gaming soundscapes have been honed, shaped, and made excellent in every way (and we like to think we know a bit about that, having tested an enormous amount of headsets). Because so many of these current-gen devices will be compatible with the Series X, you can pick them up right now; some of the best Xbox One headsets will work on Xbox Series X. And while it'll be tempting to complement our new console with one of the best gaming TVs this winter sale season, even those premium panels can't compare to the best Xbox Series X headsets. As a result, we've listed our favorites below.

How do you know if the device you've got your eye will work with Series X? Simply put, if your headset has an audio jack or USB connection, you'll be set. Yes, you can bet on there being newer and fancier models coming soon that will take advantage of the Xbox Series X and S tech. But until then, headset champions from the last generation are your best option. Especially because some are being redesigned to take their place as the best Xbox Series X headsets.

As such, make sure you visit this guide every now and then; we expect it to grow and grow over the coming months. For example, we'd expect to see more of the likes of Razer headsets, Sennheiser gaming headsets, Turtle Beach headsets, and Logitech headsets all throwing their hat into the ring this holiday season and beyond.

The best Xbox Series X headsets... so far

SteelSeries Arctis 9X The best Xbox One headset is a top next-gen choice Acoustic design: Closed Back | Cable length: 4.3ft / 1.3m | Drivers: 40mm | Weight: 13 oz | Compatibility: Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch, Mac, Mobile £179.99 View at Amazon 397 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Wireless for Xbox One Superb sound with 3D spacial on Xbox Excellent battery life It's expensive 'Only' 40mm drivers

The SteelSeries Arctis 9X is top of our current-gen guide for good reason, and it's specially engineered to work wirelessly within Xbox's ecosystem and hardware. It has a wonderfully rich audio experience and impressive battery life in addition to a seamless connection that's going to continue with the Series X and S console. While the headset comes with 40mm drivers (which are smaller than many similarly priced competitors), they're well-tuned and deliver audio that punches well above its weight while retaining a nice clarity and richness. It's a great package for anyone that's serious about sound and getting the most out of their Xbox games.

The SteelSeries Arctis 9X's mic is also clear, comes with decent noise-canceling, and is retractable for when you're not using it. While you can never completely remove that microphone, it's hidden enough for you to use this headset as an everyday device, connecting to phones and tablets via a Bluetooth connection. That's a real bonus. You can even plug in via the 3.5mm connection if you want to connect to other consoles or devices - although you lose a number of features like 3D Spatial Sound if you do so.

Finally, the trademark SteelSeries 'headband' design offers good levels of comfort. This means you can play for hours without really noticing that you're wearing the headset (which clocks in at a respectable 1.2 lbs / 372g).

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Turtle Beach) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Turtle Beach) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Turtle Beach) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Turtle Beach) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Turtle Beach)

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 A superb and confirmed-wireless Turtle Beach option Acoustic design: Closed Back, over ear | Drivers: 50mm Nanoclear | Weight: 382g | Compatibility: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC £129 View at Currys PC World Doubles battery life from the previous generation Incredibly comfortable Great microphone accuracy Might be a tight fit for some

Revamping the Stealth 700 for Xbox Series X, this significantly upgraded variant - coined 'Gen 2' - is a substantial upgrade on its predecessor and well worth the price of admission. In fact, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 could claim the top spot in time.

First up, and importantly, the redesign means that they will work wirelessly with the Xbox Series X without a dongle - they'll connect directly to the console. This is a big plus.

The redesign upgrades the aesthetic too, with a subtle finish, and a flip-to-mute mic that folds neatly into the earcup. At the same time, the buttons have been reorganized and moved to just one earcup and are well sized and spaced out. This revamped design makes the headset incredibly comfortable, with supple memory foam cushions with Aerofit cooling gel being a highlight, ensuring you can wear them for hours at a time with no aches or pains.

However, the proof is in the pudding and the Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset sounds excellent. Its large drivers give you some great all-around sound, and the ability to fine-tune the audio to your liking with the Audio Hub adds depth to the possible soundscapes. The Superhuman Hearing feature is a worthy inclusion as well, and it can give you the edge in online shooters. At the other end of the scale, the bass boost can provide some serious rumble during a heart-pumping campaign mission.

A great headset that'll cover you for both Xbox One or Xbox Series X, and an early competitor for the best Xbox Series X headset.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Razer Nari Ultimate for Xbox One Haptic feedback and excellent wireless audio Acoustic design: Open Back | Cable length: Wireless | Drivers: 50mm | Weight: 15 oz | Compatibility: Xbox One, PC £176.98 View at Laptops Direct Haptic feedback feels good Superior audio quality Very solid wireless Mic isn't the best

The Razer Nari Ultimate is definitely a strong contender for the best gaming headset, but it demands a high price of admission. However, if any headset goes a long way to justify its cost, it's the Nari Ultimate.

In addition to bringing excellent surround sound, the headset also offers haptic feedback, which means it vibrates in time with the audio so you can literally feel the big noises (usually explosions). Initially thought of as a gimmick, it genuinely is successful and enhances immersion and how you experience a game. If you're big on action titles, this headset is definitely for you.

Elsewhere, it's worth noting that the Nari Ultimate is wireless and that the battery life is surprisingly good considering its wealth of features. Similarly, it's unexpectedly comfy, subtly designed, feels good if you're wearing glasses, and has a retractable mic. In fact, the only real issue is the mic; it doesn't offer the same premium sound quality as the rest of the headset.

If you can see past this and want one of the best audio experiences going, then there's nothing quite like the Nari Ultimate. If you have the cash, we'd recommend this for the feel of using it alone, as it's easily one of the best Xbox headsets we've ever tested.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Corsair) Corsair HS35 Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Corsair) Corsair HS35 Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Corsair) Corsair HS35

Corsair HS35 A no-frills budget pick Acoustic design: Closed Back | Cable length: 6ft / 1.8m | Drivers: 40mm | Weight: 8.8 oz | Compatibility: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Mac, Mobile £35.64 View at Amazon 948 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Excellent value for money Decent sound Nice and clear mic Lacks features and extras Only stereo sound

Taking advantage of the audio jack connection again, and offering a solid budget choice to get you going with your new Xbox console, the Corsair HS35 is the headset for anyone looking to save money and still get a decent device. This is a thoughtfully designed piece of kit, with a sturdy yet comfortable build and some impressive audio qualities.

Thanks to memory foam ear-cups and a comfy headband, the Corsair HS35 is comfortable for long periods of play. Its design is also robust enough to withstand being pulled on and off your head with a carefree attitude and survive the odd bump or two.

The audio won't win sky-high awards, but it's on a par with most mid-range headsets and manages some snappy treble. In addition, the mic is clear and detachable, and there's a color-coded cable that plugs into any 3.5mm connection. Simple, easy, and very affordable, so perhaps a risk-free Xbox Series X headset.

