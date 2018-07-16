It might be Amazon Prime Day, but that doesn't mean other retailers don't want in on the action. We've got all the best Amazon Prime Day 2018 game deals covered, but we're also going the extra mile to bring you all the best Walmart ultimate summer savings deals 2018 too.

Whether you're in the market for a new laptop for Fortnite on the go or a 4K to upgrade your console gaming, we've got the pick of the deals right here.

Best 4K TV deals

Sceptre 75" Class 4K (2160P) LED TV for $899.99 (you save $900!)Get a massive 4K television for 50% off. With those savings you can afford to splash out on updating all your movies to 4K versions.

VIZIO 43" Class 4K Smart XLED Home Theater Display for $299.99 - Save 25% on this model that has SmartCast TV built in, so you can Netflix and chill with ease.

Best laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15.6" - Intel Core i5 - 8GB 2400MHz DDR4 (you save $199) - Grab a bargain laptop with 33% off.

Best tech deals

Google Home Mini and Chromecast Bundle (you save $15) - This bundle deal is a Walmart exclusive and will get you 20% off the usual price.

Air Hogs X-Stream Video Drone (you save $62!) - There's a massive 62% off this drone, which lets you stream live video right to your smart device from the skies.

Roku Streaming Stick HD (you save $15) - Stream 120+ live channels with Direct TV or catch up on your favorite Showtime series with 30% off.

