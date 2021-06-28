The best PC controller for gaming 2021

As any PC gamer knows, a keyboard and mouse setup is the purest way to enjoy titles on the platform. However, for as near-perfect as this is for many different types of games - especially FPS and RTS - there are a few obvious downsides that come through relying solely on all-digital control than an analog method. That's where one of the best PC controllers for gaming can help.

For a start, genres such as spectacle fighters (Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, Ninja Gaiden, Nier: Automata) and racing games (Forza Horizon, Project Cars, Assetto Corsa, TrackMania) are two types that are hindered heavily by the lack of a full range of movement, because, when you break it down, you can only really move in four set directions with the W, A, S, D keys after all.

If you've feared that you'll be confined to only Xbox-branded controllers on PC, fret not, as other brands - such as PlayStation and Nintendo, as well as third-party-made pads - are all now compatible with your rig through Steam's Big Picture mode.

That's not to say that we don't love our traditional peripherals here. If you're a die-hard defender of the things as nature intended, we've got roundups of the best gaming keyboards and the best gaming mouse too. Whether you're looking for something supplementary to complete your gaming setup or you've recently converted from consoles and can't commit just yet, these are the best PC controllers to buy in 2021.

1. Xbox Wireless Controller The best PC controller for most people Wireless: Yes | Powered by: AA batteries | Battery life: Depends on your AAs/battery packs Prime £49.99 View at Amazon £50.99 View at 365games.co.uk £54.99 View at very.co.uk Works both wired and wireless Native compatibility Improved feel in the hand Very similar to the Xbox One gamepad Still uses batteries

It should be of little surprise to anyone that the latest revision of the Xbox gamepad tops our list for its performance and comfortable feel. Couple that with the fact that it works natively on PC - just plug it in or link up via Bluetooth - and it's ready to go with no further messing around.

The new additions this time around, though distinctively minor, are the inclusions of USB-C charging - much faster than Micro-USB (if you use a rechargeable pack at least) - as well as the 'hybrid' D-pad which takes its cues from another much more expensive Xbox model that we'll get to later. There's also a share button - as was found on the DualShock 4 - which does exactly the same thing; create and share photos and video clips to upload to social media; something which offers limited functionality for use on PC.

There's a reason why not much has changed in eight years - when the Xbox One controller launched - and it's because it was already damn near perfect. If you want to go even further back, it's only really been iterative since the Xbox 360's gamepad back in 2005 - because it all just works exceedingly well.

Sony's newest controller sees the biggest departure from the DualShock brand in, well - ever. For a start, it's not only the first PlayStation controller to forgo the moniker, but it deviates both in design and ergonomic feel almost wholesale - a change that was made for the better in our opinion.

As mentioned above, getting this controller to work on your PC has never been easier. Gone is the need to run third-party drivers like the ever-popular DS4Windows. Instead, boot up Big Picture, configure the controller with the PlayStation pre-set and you're away.

The biggest drawback to the Dualsense on PC is that those all-impressive haptic feedback rumble motors aren't configured to run at their full potential on the platform - if this omission is a deal-breaker for you - you may want to turn your attention to a different entry on our list.

Vibrating aside, one thing is for sure. This is a very well-made and comfy controller that serves as an excellent alternative for an Xbox gamepad.

The thing that stood out for us the most in our testing was just how good the battery life on this controller was. We've been used to the average lifespan of gamepads - such as the DualShock 4 - only lasting between 4-8 hours with moderate use, so the fact that the Switch Pro controller can go for up to 40 hours - after a six-hour full charge - is frankly astounding.

If you've had hands-on experience with the ill-fated Wii U pro controller, then the look and feel should be somewhat familiar to you. We found the weight and sturdiness of this gamepad to be comfortable enough over long periods of time. It should be noted, it's a touch heavier than both Sony and Microsoft's current generation offerings, but that dissipated quickly.

If you've been in the market for a solid E-sports gamepad - but didn't want to spend in excess of $150 - then you should find that the V2 proves its metal from the offset.

Tweaking and tinkering really is the name of the game with this modular controller; especially for its 'mecha' tactile buttons - which were satisfyingly clicky in our testing - and the adjustable sensitivity of the two analog sticks.

It is wired, however, something that may not gel with those looking to sit a decent distance away. If you play a lot of fighting games with a pad - as I do - you should feel right at home with the options afforded to you.

At just a touch over the MSRP of the standard Xbox gamepad, it's worth a second look if these features are appealing to you.

Here's where things start to get serious - with a price tag to match no less. I'll preface this by saying that this gamepad is, at heart, a mega-charged edition of the standard Xbox Series X controller.

Included in the box are replacement thumbstick heads, a classic cross-design D-pad, and tools to tailor the feel of the controller to your liking - with physical adjustments to almost every part of the controller. Also to note, the extended 40-hour battery life - akin to the Switch Pro controller - a good 8-hour bump up from the Xbox Series X gamepad's lifespan between charges.

I'll be as brazen to say that the Elite 2 justifies its asking price through its premium design and suite of features, but as the most expensive item in our list, it's not going to be to everyone's tastes - or budget - and that's understandable, too.

