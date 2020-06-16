Best HP Spectre x360 deals and offers

For those wanting to invest in one of the top laptops of 2020, the best HP Spectre x360 deals should be a high priority for consideration. It's a strong contender thanks to vastly improved processing, a killer design, and a convertible build with a reversible multi-touch screen. It's arguably HP's best laptop to date.

HP Spectre x360 features & specs

The HP Spectre x360 has an impressive feature-set to make that price tag worthwhile. More specifically, it plays host to a 10th-gen Intel Core processor, Intel Iris Plus graphics, a long battery-life, SSD, a lightweight gem-cut design, 90% body-to-screen ratio, and a 4K touchscreen on some models.

More importantly, it's a 2-in-1 laptop. That means you can flip the screen backwards to make it more like a tablet - very handy if you want to do some off-the-cuff drawing, reading, or movie-watching.

Processor: 10th-generation Intel Core (i5 – i7)

10th-generation Intel Core (i5 – i7) Graphics: Intel Iris Plus

Intel Iris Plus Screen: 13.3-inch 4K UWVA BrightView micro-edge AMOLED multi-touch OR 13.3-inch FHD IPS BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit multi-touch

13.3-inch 4K UWVA BrightView micro-edge AMOLED multi-touch 13.3-inch FHD IPS BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit multi-touch RAM: 8GB - 16GB

8GB - 16GB Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD

Should you buy an HP Spectre x360?

This new version of the HP Spectre x360 updates an already-beloved line. Fitted with a new 10th-gen Intel Core processor and Intel Iris Plus visuals, this is a 2-in-1 laptop that deserves your attention.

Offering a more powerful i7-1065G7 CPU, it'll tear through day-to-day tasks and more advanced computing with ease. Despite getting pretty hot during the likes of 4K video editing, it'll still serve you well.

In addition, 4K touchscreens are available on most versions. That provides users with a best-in-class visual experience, particularly because you can flip the screen around so it's more like the best gaming tablets.

Thanks to a lightweight build that makes a mockery of heavier, more traditional laptops, the HP Spectre x360 is also the definition of 'portable'. That makes it ideal for working on the go, at home, or in the office.

Sure, it's not going to run advanced PC games - it's geared toward mobile fare and less intensive offerings instead. But if you want a reliable laptop that'll do a bit of everything brilliantly, you can't go wrong with the HP Spectre x360.

