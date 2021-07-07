The best Harry Potter merchandise for the magical muggle in your life

The best Harry Potter merchandise is a good way to keep yourself busy while you await the arrival of your own Hogwarts letter (we’re sure it’ll be here any day now). In fact, there’s enough to fill a Gringott’s vault - JK Rowling’s Wizarding World has spawned an avalanche of collectibles, replicas, and apparel for fans to enjoy. Our team of bargain-hunters have picked through it all to bring you the best of the lot, and you’ll find the lowest prices here too.

Suffice to say, the best Harry Potter merchandise you’ll see below are perfect gifts for yourself, a friend, or a loved one. With everything from Funko Pops to wands, there’s bound to be something here to suit your budget.

Lets get started, shall we? Mischief managed!

Best Harry Potter merchandise - t-shirts

Harry Potter t-shirts are the cheapest and easiest way of getting a spot of magic into your life. They don't tend to cost very much, look awesome, and offer a tremendous amount of variety. If you want the best Harry Potter merchandise at the lowest price, this is where you should start.

No matter whether you're hunting down something subtle or overt, there's definitely going to be a Harry Potter t-shirt for you. They make great gifts for much the same reason.

Ready to go? I've listed a few favorites below to offer some shopping-based inspiration.

Best Harry Potter merchandise - Funko Pops

There are Funko Pops for everything these days (and I mean everything), so it won't come as a surprise to learn that there are loads inspired by Harry Potter. Because they're pretty cheap, these make excellent gifts for yourself or someone else.

With figures to represent each major character and most of the films, fans have got plenty to choose from. I've listed the cheapest prices for them below, and our bargain-hunting software regularly updates these prices with the latest offers.

Best Harry Potter merchandise - Lego

The Wizarding World is perfect for the brick treatment, and Lego's Harry Potter range offers some of the company's coolest licensed sets. Stuffed with Easter eggs and references aplenty, they rank highly on any list of the best Harry Potter merchandise for fans.

More importantly, they capture that sense of childlike wonder which makes the franchise so special - secret compartments and magical creatures are a mainstay for these sets. We've listed a few of our favorite ones below to get you started.

Top 3 Lego Harry Potter sets

1. Hogwarts Express The best Harry Potter Lego set Item number: 75955 | Pieces: 801 | Minifigures: 5 | Ages: 8+ Iconic setting Relatively affordable Plenty of Easter eggs Could do with more minifigures

Outside of the castle itself, few locations say 'Harry Potter' more than the Hogwarts Express. It's downright iconic, and this kit does an amazing job shrinking that train down into brick form.

Containing more than a few nods to the series (specifically The Prisoner of Azkaban), this is one of Lego's cooler adaptations. That's because you're not just getting the steam engine itself - a miniature Platform 9¾ can be found here as well, including the magic wall you run through to reach the train. When combined with minifigures for Harry, Ron, Hermione, Professor Lupin, a Dementor, and the Trolley Witch, this set is packed with nostalgia.

2. Hogwarts Moment: Charms Class The best cheap Harry Potter Lego set Item number: 76385 | Pieces: 256 | Minifigures: 3 | Ages: 8+ Inexpensive Unusual 'book' design Won't take up loads of space No Hermione for "Wingardium Leviosaaaah" moments

The best Harry Potter merchandise can be pricey, and the Lego range is no different. With that in mind, this kit is well worth a look - despite being very cheap, it still manages to embody the magic of the series with a clever, transforming build.

That's because there are two scenes at play here; while one depicts the boy wizard's Charms classroom (with mini-figs of Harry himself, Cho Chang, and Professor Flitwick from the first film), it can also fold up into a Charms book featuring the Hogwarts school crest.

3. Hogwarts Castle The best premium Harry Potter Lego set Item number: 71043 | Pieces: 6,020 | Minifigures: 4 | Ages: 16+ Perfect recreation of the castle Straight up iconic Loads of hidden details Oh-so expensive

OK, so it's expensive. Very expensive. But if you want the best Harry Potter merch, it doesn't get much better than this. Recreating Hogwarts School in all its glory, it's an enormous set with more than 6,000 pieces and 27 micro-figures.

More importantly, this allows for all sorts of hidden depths. On top of classrooms and the Chamber of Secrets, it also comes with Hagrid's Hut, the Whomping Willow, and the little row-boats that first-year Hogwarts students arrive in. 'Magnificent' doesn't quite cut it.

Want to save some money? Be sure to click on the links above for the full Lego range at the biggest retailers around. If you want the best Harry Potter merch at the lowest price, that's where you should start.



Best Harry Potter merchandise - wands

If you're discussing Harry Potter merch, it's only a matter of time until wands are brought up. They're the ultimate wizarding collectible, and there are more than a few to choose from - you can grab everything from electronic duelling toys to full-blown replicas. That includes the Fantastic Beasts series as well.

In other words, there's something for everyone when it comes to wands. I've rounded up the best deals on them below, and these offers are updated by our bargain-hunting software every 30 minutes or so.

Top 3 Harry Potter wands

1. Harry Potter Wand (in Ollivanders Box) The best Harry Potter wand overall Size: 15in (38cm) | Ages: 14+ Amazing detail 1-1 replica Collector's box Not a toy

It may be predictable to top the list with Harry's wand, but this Noble Collection replica makes doing so a necessity. The company's collectibles are fantastic at the best of times, but this one is particularly detailed.

That's because it's a 1-1 version of the prop actor Daniel Radcliffe used during the film series, complete with weathering and a distinctive wood-effect handle. Most deals offer it in a beautiful Ollivanders box too (the kind Harry was given when he originally bought the wand in Diagon Alley), so you've got something handsome to display it in right away.

2. Wizard Training Wand The best Harry Potter toy wand Size: 15in (38cm) | Ages: 8+ Interactive Recognizes movement Includes 11 spells Needs AAA batteries

I defy you to find someone who doesn't pretend to cast a spell when they pick up a wand, and that's why this electronic toy is amongst the best Harry Potter merchandise. Featuring sound effects, lights, and designs that range from Dumbledore to Hermione, it's sure to be a hit with younger fans of the Wizarding World.

Thanks to the inclusion of 11 spells and the fact that it recognises movement, this is also the ultimate toy wand; besides two modes for standalone play, there are three settings to use while duelling a friend who also has a Training Wand. That means the user can live out their wizard battle daydreams whenever they like.

3. The Elder Wand (in Ollivanders Box) The best Harry Potter wand for collectors Size: 15.7in (40cm) | Ages: 14+ Gorgeous replica Loads of detail Comes in a stately box Can be hard to find

The Elder Wand - otherwise known as Professor Dumbledore's wand - is one of the most recognizable props from Harry Potter. It's straight-up iconic, so this 1-1 replica is a must-have if you're a collector (but be warned, it can be a little hard to find these days and has been replaced by a Gellert Grindlewald version).

As well as exceptional detail that's hand-painted, the Elder Wand also comes with a luxurious Ollivanders display box. This is complete with velvet-feel material and a purple decorative ribbon, so it'll look really quite fancy on your shelf.

Want some more gift ideas? Don't forget to check out the best board games, board games for families, and board games for kids.