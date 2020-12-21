Best Cyberpunk 2077 mods: Better performance, customization, and controls on PC

Cyberpunk 2077 mods are slowly starting to roll out into the wild, now that PC gamers have spent some time in CD Projekt's massive open world. Right now, the community is still in the process of constructing a modding engine for the game, so that more complex mods can be constructed and then implemented in CD Projekt's game.

That's not to say there aren't some impressive and useful mods for Cyberpunk 2077 already available, however. We might still be in the early days of the game's overall lifecycle, but you can still get mods to change V's hairstyle, for example, something that was pretty frequent among the things that players have commented on.

We can help you find the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods, as well as explaining how to install each one on the PC version of CD Projekt's game.

How to download the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods

Firstly, you obviously want to make sure that Cyberpunk 2077 is installed on your PC, and that your copy of the game is updated to the latest version put out by CD Projekt. It's important to remember that multiple patches and updates have been released for the game on all platforms, so you'll want to always be checking if there's an update available before installing any mods.

Speaking of, you can download Cyberpunk 2077 mods directly from the game page on NexusMods. If you're unfamiliar with the website, it's used as a primary modding distribution hub for countless games, including CD Projekt's last endeavour, The Witcher 3, which now has hundreds upon hundreds of mods over five years after it first launched.

Below, you can find our compilation of the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods that we've found so far.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

1. Cyber Engine Tweaks

This mod is a small, but really useful one. Previously, we've reported that PC users of Cyberpunk 2077 have been tweaking their settings to smooth out performance issues for the game, like dropped frame rates and other areas.

Simply put, this mod does that for you. The Cyber Engine Tweaks mod fixes performance issues and bugs alike, effectively cutting out the work you'd have to put in to play around with the game's settings.

2. Cyberpunk Autonomous ReShade - True HDR

Now this one is a pretty essential mod, especially if you want to make Cyberpunk 2077 look as good as possible on PC (and why wouldn't you?) The Cyberpunk Autonomous ReShade mod reworks the textures and shading of the game to provide Cyberpunk 2077 players on PC with "true HDR," so you can get the game looking stunning.

3. Better Vehicle Handling

Another simple but highly effective mod for Cyberpunk 2077. Let's not get things twisted: CD Projekt's game doesn't exactly have fantastic vehicle handling. No matter what vehicle you're driving, you're liable to go flying off the road or accidentally drive onto the other side of the road when trying to corner.

These futuristic vehicles are difficulty beasts to tame, and the Better Vehicle Handling mod makes the whole process a lot easier. It aims to make vehicle handling a "whole lot less frustrating," and uses the extremely overpowered Kuzanagi motorbike flying off corners as a prime example.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

4. User-Friendly Hairstyle Changer

If you've ever felt like changing V's hairstyle while playing Cyberpunk 2077, then boy to do we have the perfect mod for you. The User-Friendly Hairstyle Changer mod lets you change V's hair at any point during the game, which is somewhat curiously absent from the base game.

The mod is actually really simple to use. All you need to do is download the mod, select the hairstyle of your current V, select the haircut that you want to change to, and then implement it in your game. It's that simple!

5. Draw Distance Boost

Cyberpunk 2077 sometimes suffers from relatively low draw distances on PC and other platforms. If you're unfamiliar with the term, it means the distance at which objects like buildings, people, and vehicles are rendered so you can see far off into the distance.

The Draw Distance Boost mod boosts the game's draw distance so that Night City is fully rendered at further distances away from you. If you've ever seen a building pop into the game, for example, this mod eliminates this by rendering things like buildings much further away.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

6. Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Manager

It might seem a little pointless, but we'd definitely advise you to consider downloading the Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Manager mod. If you're playing CD Projekt's game for the long haul, or if you plan on installing a multitude of mods, this mod can help you manage the many mods from the comfort of the game's menus. The mod's description does state that it's still in the beta phase for now, but this is definitely a mod to keep in mind as Cyberpunk 2077 mods become more enhanced over the coming weeks and months.

Cyberpunk 2077 tips | Cyberpunk 2077 length | Cyberpunk 2077 map | Cyberpunk 2077 lifepath | Cyberpunk 2077 hacking | Cyberpunk 2077 weapons | Cyberpunk 2077 builds | Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades | Cyberpunk 2077 romance options | Cyberpunk 2077 level cap | Cyberpunk 2077 endings | Cyberpunk 2077 bugs | Cyberpunk 2077 crashes | Cyberpunk 2077 fastest cars | Cyberpunk 2077 cheats