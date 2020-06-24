Be a superhero in the DC Wonder Woman Virtual Run

In the era of coronavirus social distancing, virtual runs are becoming a thing and the latest has a decidedly superhero slant.

The DC Wonder Woman 5K or 10K Virtual Run is currently open for registration. The event began on June 1 and will continue through November 1, 2020.

Unlike a normal 5k or 10k road race where hundreds or thousands of runners gather on the same route at the same time, the Wonder Woman Virtual Run can be completed whenever and wherever participants want - outside or even in their own homes on a treadmill.

Each runner is encouraged to design their own route, choose a day with perfect weather to run it, run, and submit their finish time online, all while maintaining recommended social distancing.

Event organizers Rugged Races, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, said the virtual run provides "a great way to get moving and bring some of Wonder Woman’s unconquerable warrior spirit into their lives."

(Image credit: Rugged Races / Warner Bros. Consumer Products)

The event is open to participants of all ages, who are encouraged to dress up as Wonder Woman or their favorite superhero for the run ("optional") and to use the hashtag #IAMWONDERWOMAN or join the Facebook community at facebook.com/DCWonderWomanRun/ to share motivational stories, finish times, and photos.

Registered participants who pay the $40.00 per runner fee will receive "an exclusive collection of Wonder Woman-branded gear, including a premium quarter-zip pullover, finisher’s medal, terry cloth wristbands, and a reusable tote bag."