Bayonetta 3 director says it's "safe to expect" an update this year

Bayonetta 3 is still very much a thing, but while developer Platinum Games will likely share more about the game this year, director Hideki Kamiya would appreciate it if fans of the series would calm down until then.

Speaking with VGC , Kamiya teased that, "It’s January. We’ve got to have something come out, right? I guess it’s safe to expect that something will come out. There’s still a lot of the year left is what I’m saying."

However, as you'd expect from a director who's managed to keep one of the most-anticipated sequels under wraps for years, that's about all the detail we got. Fortunately, Kamiya says that the next, seemingly inevitable update will be sizable – or more than a logo, anyway. Still, he encouraged the ever-ravenous Bayonetta fans to temper their expectations. "My suggestion would be that maybe we should all reset and forget about Bayonetta 3," he says. "Then when something finally does happen, it will be a nice surprise, won’t it?"

Last December, Kamiya assured concerned fans that development on the sequel "is going very well" and that they can "wait with peace of mind." We're coming up on four years since Bayonetta 3's reveal, so many people are understandably running out of peaceful thoughts and rapidly replacing them with desperate ones. We haven't quite reached Elden Ring levels of thirst yet, in no small part because we have two other Bayonetta games to replay in emergencies, but new information on Bayonetta 3, not to mention the game itself, can't come soon enough.