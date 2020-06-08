Batwoman showrunner outlines new main character – and why they chose to replace, not recast, Kate Kane

The fallout from Ruby Rose’s surprise departure as Batwoman continues – with The CW series' showrunner Caroline Dries confirming who will be taking over the cape and cowl in season 2, as well as revealing the debates over recasting Rose’s Kate Kane.

"To be honest with you, I did consider the ‘soap opera version’ for a hot minute, because selfishly we already had a couple episodes written, and transition-wise it would be seamless,” Dries said of recasting Rose during a Q&A at the ATX Festival at Home (via TV Line). “But upon further reflection – and I think Greg [Berlanti] helped me make this call – he’s like, ‘I think we should just reboot Batwoman as a different character.’”

Dries did this as it would respect “everything that Ruby [Rose] put into the character” as well as sidestepping any audience concerns about “the elephant in the room.”

So, it’s goodbye Kate Kane, hello to *checks notes* Ryan Wilder. The character – a seemingly entirely original creation who doesn’t have any prior history in DC’s comics – was revealed in a now-deleted casting call, which was posted to Reddit and originally reported on by Decider. The new Batwoman, who hasn't yet been cast, is purportedly "nothing like Kate Kane" – "likeable, messy, a little goofy, and untamed."

Expanding on Wilder’s role in Batwoman season 2, Dries said she’s “a whole new character who in her past was inspired by Batwoman, so she is going to take on the mantle,” but “is maybe not the right person at the time to be doing it.”

Rose, for her part, thanked the fans of the show during a recent Instagram post: “It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know… I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also.”