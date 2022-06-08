What Exodus Conquest in Battlefield 2042 is and how it works

Battlefield 2042 Exodus Conquest is a new limited-time mode in the chaotic multiplayer shooter that seeks to tone down the chaos by reducing the player count. The mode will also see the introduction of classic Battlefield 2042 Portal maps to the mode’s map rotation, adding in lots more variety. While these changes don’t seem huge, they can have a pretty significant impact on how matches playout, so it’ll be interesting to see if Exodus Conquest makes its way from a limited mode to a permanent fixture. We’ve got all the information on Exodus Conquest in Battlefield 2042 below.

(Image credit: EA)

What is Exodus Conquest? Exodus Conquest is a new limited-time mode in Battlefield 2042 which replaces Conquest 64 but still halves the regular player count of the traditional Conquest mode from 128 players to 64. It makes for a quieter experience that feels a lot less chaotic overall – you might not spend as much time spawning, running to an objective, and then immediately dying with fewer enemy players on the field.

The mode also includes the four classic maps from the Battlefield 2042 Portal mode, allowing you to play regular 2042 rules – all the Battlefield 2042 weapons, vehicles, and Battlefield 2042 Specialists – on maps from Battlefield’s past. The maps you can play are:

Breakaway

Discarded

Hourglass

Kaleidoscope

Manifest

Orbital

Renewal

Caspian Border (Battlefield 3)

(Battlefield 3) Noshahr Canals (Battlefield 3)

(Battlefield 3) Arica Harbor (Bad Company 2)

(Bad Company 2) Valparaiso (Bad Company 2)

Battlefield 2042’s impressive but chaotic 128-player servers have seen a lot of criticism from fans. Developers DICE even implemented a 64-player version of the Breakthrough mode as an LTM that has now become the standard version of the mode. It’s possible that a similar thing is happening here, with DICE testing out how differently a 64-player version of classic Conquest mode plays out with the other Battlefield 2042 modes.

(Image credit: EA)

When does Exodus Conquest end? We’ve not been able to find any indication, in-game or elsewhere, as to when Exodus Conquest will leave the game, but it’s possible that it might disappear with the launch of Season 1: Zero Hour on June 9. Hopefully, players can look forward to insights from the developers to learn more about the Exodus Conquest LTM, as well as the possibility of it returning in the new season, or becoming a permanent fixture.

The new season is adding an extra map called Exposure, which takes place in the mountainous terrain of the Canadian Rockies, a new vehicle-killer Specialist, and new weapons and vehicles – pilot two new stealth helicopter gunships or equip the Ghostmaker Crossbow to fire exploding bolts.

Battlefield 2042 error codes | Battlefield 2042 tips | Battlefield 2042 campaign