Baldur’s Gate 3 has a multitude of romance and party options

Larian has just detailed some brand new details about Baldur's Gate 3, concerning both romance and companion mechanics.

"Larian has created reactive systems all throughout the journey of a relationship; from the time of meeting a companion, to the potential romance with them, there are hundreds of permutations that define where a relationship heads, if anywhere at all," a press release tells us.

It sounds like you'll have different dialog options depending on the type of character that you're playing. "For example, playing as a Drow Wizard will give you different dialog options than playing as a Githyanki Warlock. These differences will also be present in your relationship dialogues," Larian writes.

Larian also reveals that pursuing a romance option with one character might have a negative impact on another character. Your allies are going to be forming opinions about you based on your actions and your dialog choices, as well as the factions that you choose to side with in Baldur's Gate 3.

Finally, Larian goes into detail on the game's camp system. At the end of each day, you'll put your weapons aside and settle down to camp with your party, which is where you can chat about any grievances or issues you're having.

And yes, you can have sex in Baldur's Gate 3, Larian reassures.

Baldur's Gate 3 now launches in early access on October 6. For more info on Larian's ambitious D&D game, head over to our recap of the most recent Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay preview.

Larian's adventuring epic is certainly one of the more anticipated games launching in the remainder of 2020. For a full look at the biggest games still set to launch this year and beyond, check out our best upcoming games of 2020 guide for more.