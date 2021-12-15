Back 4 Blood is getting an offline mode, new cards, and Holiday content this week

Back 4 Blood's big December update now has a release date, adding an offline campaign, new cards, holiday festivities, and more this week.

Developer Turtle Rock has confirmed that the free expansion drops Thursday, December 16 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT. It's then that the co-op zombie shooter will add the ability to play the campaign offline by yourself complete with its own separate progression, something folks have been asking for since the game launched.

The December update also adds a new card type called Burn cards, which can be played in each saferoom for temporary benefits like instant healing, currency boosts, increasing resistances, and more. You can find the new Burn cards from the new supply lines: the Roving Merchants. There are also some new cards more generally:

Belt Clip – Increase Quickslot Inventory by 1

– Increase Quickslot Inventory by 1 Utility Belt -Increase Quickslot Inventory by 2. -10% Damage Dealt

-Increase Quickslot Inventory by 2. -10% Damage Dealt Tool Belts – Increase Team Quickslot Inventory by 1

Even the undead are in the holiday spirit in Back 4 Blood, as the December update will dress up Fort Hope and the firing range just outside with holiday lights and decorations. You'll also be able to unlock limited-run season character skins, weapon skins, emblems, and sprays.

Capping off the bigger updates is a new area being added to Fort Hope called the Ridden Practice Area, where you'll have the option to play as a zombie to practice combat and mutation abilities.

Finally, a massive list of bug fixes, balancing updates, and general changes have been made to the campaign, card system, combat, NPCs, and more. Check out the full list from Turtle Rock's website.

