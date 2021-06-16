Babylon's Fall closed beta details are now available

Details on Babylon's Fall closed beta have been revealed.

Babylon's Fall from Platinum Games was teased at E3 2021, its first proper reappearance since its reveal at E3 2018. While no release date was given, it was said a closed beta will be available to sign up to. Now, more details on that beta have been revealed.

You'll be able to sign up for Babylon's Fall closed beta testing on PS4, PS5, and PC through Steam. It will be divided up into three phases, with each phase bringing a new testing goal and opening it up to the other platforms. Steam will be the first phase taking place in late July, which is then followed by PS4, and then PS5 with those dates still to be determined. Those wanting to get in on Babylon's Fall closed beta will need to get their applications in by July 5.

• Phase 1: PC access in late July

• Phase 2: PC and PS4 access to be determined

• Phase 3: PC, PS4, and PS5 access to be determined.

Babylon's Fall closed beta will only be available for those in the United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Japan. Those hoping to carry character progression over to the launch build of the game will be unable to do so, but any bugs and issues can be reported to the developer. Testers will be under an NDA and cannot share information until they are told otherwise.

Kenji Saito, director of Babylon's Fall, does inform players that the story and certain game features won't be available in testing, so the game may feel "a little simple or barebones" but ensures fans that testing is for technical aspects. It's also detailed that PC players must ensure they have 50GB of HDD space at minimum specs to run Babylon's Fall closed beta. However, PS4 and PS5 player's space requirements are still to be shared.

Those on PS5 will be able to take part in the PS4 closed beta as well thanks to backward compatibility, but understandably won't get to experience the new-gen upgrades. Interestingly, if players get access to the PS4 closed beta, they won't be able to participate in the PS5 one because the versions are different.

Babylon's Fall is an upcoming online multiplayer RPG where players battle against enemies and trawl their ways through dungeons. While the game can be played solo, you'll have the option to play with up to 3 other players.

