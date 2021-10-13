Avowed report claims it's nearly playable

A new report claims Obsidian's Avowed is nearing a "playable alpha state."

This new report comes from Windows Central, and was published yesterday on October 11. The report claims that Obsidian is making good progress on their new action-RPG, with the project "moving through pre-production towards a playable alpha state" and "many mechanics and core gameplay elements already implemented."

Additionally, it's claimed that Avowed will offer multiple playable "classes" for users to experiment with, and will even purposefully borrow from Skyrim's use of two-handed weapons in combat. The player will have the option to wield two spells at once, a combination of spells and a one-handed weapon, or a heavy two-handed weapon like a bow.

Windows Central actually claims to have seen working gameplay footage of Avowed, and writes that it's more "loadout based" than something like The Elder Scrolls. Warriors will get access to more physical attacks like powerful kicks and shield bashes, while mage classes will be able to wield more powerful spells and a wider variety of magical attacks.

Finally, the report from Windows Central claims that we should see Avowed pop up again no later than E3 2022 in June of next year. There's a small chance Obsidian's new RPG could appear later this year at something like The Game Awards in December, alongside another Xbox exclusive in Hellblade 2, but it's more likely that the new game will reappear at some point next year.

If you're unfamiliar with the new venture from Obsidian, it's a first-person RPG based in the world of the Pillars of Eternity games. While Obsidian is busy developing The Outer Worlds 2, which was only just revealed earlier this year in June at E3 2021, a lead developer at the studio commented that it's "very different" from The Elder Scrolls 6, which is currently in the works at Bethesda.

Head over to our upcoming Xbox Series X games guide to see what other exclusives Microsoft has on the way.