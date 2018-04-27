Avengers: Infinity War recast an MCU character, and you probably didn't even notice

Avengers: Infinity War had its fair share of shocks and surprises (which I won’t go into here, don’t worry), but one particular moment made me – and a cinema-full of Marvel fanboys – gasp upon its reveal. Except, as it turns out, there was something a little different about it that we couldn’t put our finger on – until now. Massive spoilers ahead. Seriously.

Have the half-a-dozen people who haven’t seen Infinity War left the room? Good. Big, big spoilers are afoot.

THE RED SKULL IS BACK (kinda).

Ok, ok, we’re probably not going to see him rock up and get in Cap’s grill anytime soon, but the fact that he was the gatekeeper behind the Soul Stone was something I’m pretty sure no one was expecting.

Hugo Weaving, who played the Big Bad from Captain America: The First Avenger has previously said he wasn’t planning on returning as Red Skull so Marvel went and did the next best thing – they recast him.

Ross Marquand, he of Aaron from The Walking Dead fame, pulled off the surprisingly convincing Red Skull switcheroo on Vormir. Marquand, the cheeky scamp, actually telegraphed the reveal with his choice of suit at the Infinity War premiere (which you can see below).

Friends, I have so many thoughts (and feels) to share about last night's @Avengers premiere...whether or not you're a big ol' @Marvel nerd like me, you gotta see this film. It's pure brilliance and I highly recommend you see it this weekend!! pic.twitter.com/j0ud6joGFi25 April 2018

Crucially, however, casting the younger (and more willing) actor to step into Red Skull’s shoes may yet hint at more to come from one of the best baddies in Steve Rogers’ rogue gallery. The Russo Brothers could have chosen anyone to be guarding the Soul Stone, they picked Red Skull (and Ross Marquand) – now we have to wait and see why they chose to do what they did.

If you’re here then you probably have lots more to ask about Infinity War. It’s a good thing we’ve got you covered: here’s what the Avengers: Infinity War ending might mean (and 8 other questions we have).