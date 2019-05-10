Avengers: Endgame directors hint that the Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom could tempt them into a Marvel return

The Avengers: Endgame directors have said their goodbyes to the MCU – but it might not be for good. Anthony and Joe Russo told us back in April that they have “no plans” to direct any new Marvel movies, but a recent interview has thrown a superhero-shaped spanner into the works as the duo reveal which previously Fox-owned characters might tempt them back behind the camera.

Speaking to Business Insider, the Russos confirm that they’re still very much done with Marvel despite an “amazing working relationship” with the studio. However, they left a breadcrumb of hope for those wishing for a return, with Anthony Russo stating: “Maybe there will be an idea that comes up in the future, but there is none now.”

So, how likely is a possible return? For Joe Russo, it’s about “finding the right story.” He then goes on to namedrop some interesting names immediately after, “I love Ben Grimm from the Fantastic Four. Doctor Doom was always one of my favorite villains."

Of course, up until now, even the billion-dollar might of Marvel Studios couldn’t bring potentially two of Joe Russo’s most-beloved playthings home. Yet, with the Fox/Disney merger, that can now be a reality at some point in the near-future.

If (and that’s a big if), the Russos return for a fifth Marvel movie, we could be looking at the origins of their plans right here. Surely the reference to a Fantastic Four member and their greatest villain is no coincidence. For now, we can but hope the Russos lead the charge in folding some of Marvel’s assets into the MCU proper. It doesn’t have to be their Endgame, after all.