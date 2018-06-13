Avengers 4 is heading into Lost territory, teases Evangeline Lilly (so get ready to be confused!)

Avengers: Endgame is already on track to break some hearts, but, if Evangeline Lilly, AKA The Wasp, is to be believed, it may end up with us scratching our heads too. She’s got a fair bit of history with that sort of thing, too, having been a major part of the hit series/labyrinthian maze that was Lost. So, just how do the two compare?

“When I heard about Infinity War [and Avengers 4] and the direction that they’re heading, I did have this moment of realizing, oh, wow, there’s a bit of a déjà vu for me with the Lost franchise,” reveals Lilly in an interview with NDTV (H/T ComicBook.com).

And then she gets into spoiler territory. Not for Avengers 4, but rather Lost season 4. Without going into specifics, there’s a certain point where everything gets flipped on its head – and there may just be something similar happening in Avengers 4, and even Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“We are hitting that [Lost] season 4 space,” Lilly explains. “Where everything’s about to shift, and you’re about to lose the solid ground underneath you. And [Ant-Man and the Wasp], of course, will play a part in that."

Welp. That sure sounds ominous. Lost’s twist was so groundbreaking, in a show that already prided itself on its confusing plot, that if Avengers 4 is going to try and match that – especially with some sort of concept where they play with time - hint, hint - then we’re all going to be left drying our eyes and picking up the scattered pieces of the MCU come next May.

Before then, there’s the small matter of a couple of new Marvel movies on the horizon, as well as much, much more beyond that.