Kate Winslet “lost track” of which Avatar sequel she was working on

Avatar star Kate Winslet has admitted to losing track of which sequel she was working on. Winslet will appear in at least Avatar 2 and 3, while Avatar 4 and 5 have also been announced by director James Cameron. With multiple movies in the franchise being filmed simultaneously, things can get a bit confusing...

“I lost track of how many he is making at once,” Winslet told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast . “I did two at once, in tandem with him. All my work was in 2018… It’s an extraordinary experience. You go into this huge aircraft hanger and anything is possible. You want to fly today? You want to do some spear fighting underwater? Sure, we’ll do it. It was wonderful for me to be a part of such a well-oiled machine, with such great artists and technicians.”

Avatar 2 is set to explore the underwater world of the fictional planet Pandora, and a behind-the-scenes photo showed Winslet filming underwater wearing a giant pair of wings. We don’t know much else about her character, though.

The Avatar sequels are Winslet’s first time working with Cameron since Titanic in 1997. She explained: “He’s got a lot more time to make [Avatar] than he ever had with Titanic. There’s a process he’s entered into, a rhythm, that’s really quite relaxed. He’s so intricately connected with that entire world because he created it, so there’s a confidence in him that breathes collaboration and conversation.”