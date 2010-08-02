ATM gets cast

Share

Hurt Locker actor Brian Geraghty has signed on to star in ATM , a new thriller from the scribe of Buried .



Alongside Josh Peck and Margartia Levieva, Geraghty will head up the flick, which tells the story of three co-workers whose visit to an ATM machine late at night becomes a fight for survival when they’re captured by an unknown man.



ATM marks David Brooks' feature directorial debut, and he is reportedly aiming for a “Hitchcockain vibe” with the film. Shooting will commence in September in Winnipeg, Manitoba.



Of all the casting, we’re most excited about Levieva, who showed promise in both Adventureland and Kutcher vehicle Spread . Hopefully ATM will give her the mainstream boost she deserves.



Sound like your kind of thriller?



Source: [ THR ]

