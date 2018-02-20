At least Metal Gear Survive's microtransactions are live - $0.99 to $49.99 options available

Metal Gear Survive is currently having some issues, with missing updates preventing people from playing the new Metal Gear. But the microtransactions are live, with options running from $0.99 to $50 for 'Survival Coins.'

Here's the full price range as it currently appears on the US PlayStation Store:

100 SV coins - $0.99

- $0.99 550 SV coins - $4.99

- $4.99 1150 SV coins - $9.99

- $9.99 3500 SV coins - $29.99

- $29.99 60020 SV coins - $49.99

The SV coins can apparently be used to "increase the productivity of Exploration Teams, increase food production and boost other features in the game." I guess we'll get a better idea of how they affect gameplay when the Metal Gear Survive update arrives.

If you want to know more about the game we've got a chat with Metal Gear Survive producer Yuji Korekado about trying to create something new with the series familiar gameplay.