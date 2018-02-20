At least Metal Gear Survive's microtransactions are live - $0.99 to $49.99 options available

Metal Gear Survive is currently having some issues, with missing updates preventing people from playing the new Metal Gear. But the microtransactions are live, with options running from $0.99 to $50 for 'Survival Coins.'
Here's the full price range as it currently appears on the US PlayStation Store:
- 100 SV coins - $0.99
- 550 SV coins - $4.99
- 1150 SV coins - $9.99
- 3500 SV coins - $29.99
- 60020 SV coins - $49.99
The SV coins can apparently be used to "increase the productivity of Exploration Teams, increase food production and boost other features in the game." I guess we'll get a better idea of how they affect gameplay when the Metal Gear Survive update arrives.
