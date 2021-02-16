Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gets a replayable River Raids mode today

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has a new update out right now on all platforms, introducing the brand new River Raids activity.

"Prepare your Jomsviking crew for this new highly replayable mode that will take you to unexplored regions of England, which is full of raiding opportunities," the official patch notes for the Assassin's Creed Valhalla update reads. New loot, challenges, and more await Eivor in the River Raids mode, which is part of the ongoing Yule Season content.

There are also three new Abilities for Eivor to unlock in the new update. These are the Berserker Trap, which spreads hallucinatory powder over an area, Battle Cry, which causes enemies to stumble back in fear, and Shoulder Bash, which both pushes enemies back and destroys objects.

Additionally, there's a litany of new Skills to be earned. These range from automatically carrying a body after an assassination, to knocking enemies off balance when sliding into them and starting each battle with an Adrenaline-filled slot. There are six total new Skills for Eivor to put to good use both in and outside of combat.

Finally, there's a massive list of fixes and improvements for Assassin's Creed Valhalla on all platforms with the new update. These include fixes for performance and stability, for bugs and glitches, and for specific issues which could cause quests and World Events to stop progressing.

The new update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla is out now on all platforms. The size of the patch ranges from 10GB on PS4, to 19GB on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.