Assassin’s Creed Valhalla datamine hints at the return of a fan-favourite character

An Assassin’s Creed Valhalla datamine has hinted at the possibility of a familiar character making their way into the game.

According to Eurogamer , reliable Assassin’s Creed leaker J0nathan - who previously uncovered Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC plans before they were revealed - has found traces of Kassandra from Assassin’s Creed Odyessy in the game’s code.

Discovered via a line of dialogue in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s code, Eivor will apparently encounter the fan-favorite character in a new questline set in a new location, the Scottish island of Skye. This is after Eivor has heard rumors about a mysterious person in Ravensthorpe who looks just like Randvi - playing on the idea that Kassandra and Randvi look very similar.

Like with all datamine finds though, it’s best to take this with a pinch of salt as despite finding the character and dialogue in the code, there’s still always a chance that Kassandra may never make it into the game.

Other than this possibility, there are still tonnes of other things for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players to look forward to in the game. As stated at E3 2021 , Ubisoft has promised several upcoming updates for the game including more DLC for the game in the form of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris which is set to release in just over a week’s time.

Not only this but Ubisoft is also bringing the Discovery Tour game-mode found in previous Assassin’s Creed titles to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this Autumn. This new mode was designed with history buffs in mind as it allows players to explore Eivor’s world and experience the history surrounding the Viking age without the threat of combat. This mode will also be free to all players who already own Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

