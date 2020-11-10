Assassin's Creed Valhalla carbon ingots: How to get more and what they're used for

One vital resource as you explore both Norway and Ingland are the Assassin's Creed Valhalla carbon ingots you can stumble upon throughout the lands. Assassin's Creed Valhalla has plenty of mechanics, but you're introduced to carbon ingots fairly early on in the game, right as you find the first chest in Rygjafylke. Here's everything you need to know about Assassin's Creed Valhalla carbon ingots, including where to find more and what they're used for.

Find all of our other Assassin's Creed Valhalla guides here:

What are Assassin's Creed Valhalla carbon ingot used for?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Carbon ingots in Assassin's Creed Valhalla have one main use; upgrading your gear from Fine to Superior. You can't do this wherever you are though, you need to visit Gunnar, whether you're still in Norway at the Fornburg village or you've made it to England and have settled in Ravensthorpe. Speak to Gunnar and carbon ingots will let you give your gear some serious upgrades.

Where to find more Assassin's Creed Valhalla carbon ingots

Carbon ingots are one of Assassin's Creed Valhalla's most valuable resources, but where do you get the much-desired metal from? Put simply, you need to hunt down treasure chests. Once you've revealed the surrounding area by synchronising, look for the gold dots. These indicate treasure. Small gold ones are chests usually with just leather and iron ore, while the brighter gold markers can be anything from new gear to Books of Knowledge to carbon ingots. When you get close enough, the gold marker will change into specific icon. If it becomes three bars of metal stacked in a pyramid shape, then you've found a carbon ingot.